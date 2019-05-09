



Hockey Ireland are delighted to announce that investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland has been confirmed as title sponsor for the U21 Women’s tournament being hosted from 31 May to 4 June at Pembroke Wanderers. Four competitive matches against Canada, India and Scotland in addition to a number of friendly games before and after the tournament, present an ideal opportunity for the Juniorgreenarmy to build towards the EuroChampionships in Valencia.





Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland’s CEO, Ronan Reid, explained “we are delighted to partner with Hockey Ireland and to support young and upcoming hockey talent during the development years, even more so to champion female participation in sport. Celebrating up and coming talent and promoting the spirit of the game instils so many positive values. We recognise how important supporting the younger team is, in preparing for the future, and we share many of the same values in our own organisation, from commitment and discipline, to integrity and passion. We will be rooting for Team Ireland.”



Jerome Pels CEO commented “Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland will provide some much needed support for this tournament which will cover the peripheral costs associated with hosting a world level tournament such as officials, umpires and transport costs. We are thankful to Cantor Fitzgerald for their support at this late stage of the development of this group as it is important in driving the long term success of our senior women’s team”



Head Coach David Passmore has announced a squad of 22 for this tournament from which he can select 18 on a daily basis. At present this includes senior squad players who may be selected for the World Series event in Banbridge. While due to leaving certificate exams he is forced to do without the services of Amy Elliott (Railway Union), Caoimhe Perdue (Cork Harlequins) and Caitlin Sherin (Loreto), Passmore names a strong squad which will be co-captained by Erin Getty (Queens) and Cork Harlequins favourite Michelle Barry.



Passmore commented “It is an enormous boost for the team to have this support for the tournament along with shirts sponsors Eugene F Collins. Competitive matches tell us so much about players and how they react to given situations, and for us to be able to play this event in Dublin is largely thanks to both these sponsors and our fantastic parents group who have taken on much of the event organisation”.



Players Name, Club

1 Hannah Humphries (GK), UCC

2 Lizzie Murphy (GK) **, Loreto

3 Emma Buckley (GK) **, Royal Racing, BEL

4 Hannah McLoughlin**, UCD

5 Erin Getty (Co-Captain), Queens

6 Ellen Reid, Banbridge

7 Alana Doyle, Ards

8 Jane Kilpatrick, Loughboro Students

9 Grace McLoughlin, Loreto

10 Christina Hamill, Loreto

11 Michelle Barry (Co-Captain), Cork Harlequins

12 Michelle Carey, UCD

13 Erica Markey, Trinity

14 Ellen Curran **, UCD

15 Abbie Russell, UCD

16 Sarah Torrans ** Loreto

17 Jessica McMaster, Queens

18 Siofra O'Brien, Loreto

19 Laura Foley, C. Institute

20 Niamh Carey, UCD

21 Mia Jennings, Loreto

22 Yasmin Pratt, Muckross



** denotes - if not selected for the World Series for the Senior Women



Cantor Fitzgerald International 4 Nations Tournament Schedule:



Friday 31 May 2019



4.30pm India v Canada

6.30pm IRELAND v Scotland



Saturday 1 June 2019



4.30pm Scotland v Canada

6.30pm IRELAND v India



Monday 3 June 2019



1.30pm India v Scotland

3.30pm IRELAND v Canada



Tuesday 4 June 2019



1.30pm 3rd v 4th Play-off

3.45pm Final



Friendly Matches



Sun 26 May Ireland v Canada at 6.30pm (Senior men play USA at 12 Noon)

Mon 27 May Ireland v Canada at 6pm

Thus 6 June Ireland v India at 4pm

Fri 7 June Ireland v India at 3pm



Players also included in friendly matches:



Jade Arundell (GK), Michigan State, USA

Jenny Clein, UCC

Katherine Egan, UCD

Amy Elliott, Railway Union

Katie Fearon, Railway Union

Gemma Ferguson (GK), Ulster Elks

Niamh Gowing, Muckross

Nina Heisterkamp, UCD

Hannah Irwin, Ulster Elks

Jade Lamont (GK), Notts Trent / Beeston, ENG

Caroline Mathews, Muckross

Rebecca McConnell, Mossley

Emily McStea, Queens

Siofra Murdoch, Havard Uni, USA

Caoimhe Perdue, Cork Harlequins

Caitlin Sherin, Loreto

Holly Taggart, Bristol Uni. ENG

Emma Young, UCD



