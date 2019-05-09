Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland Announced as Title Sponsor of the U21 International Tournament
Hockey Ireland are delighted to announce that investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland has been confirmed as title sponsor for the U21 Women’s tournament being hosted from 31 May to 4 June at Pembroke Wanderers. Four competitive matches against Canada, India and Scotland in addition to a number of friendly games before and after the tournament, present an ideal opportunity for the Juniorgreenarmy to build towards the EuroChampionships in Valencia.
Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland’s CEO, Ronan Reid, explained “we are delighted to partner with Hockey Ireland and to support young and upcoming hockey talent during the development years, even more so to champion female participation in sport. Celebrating up and coming talent and promoting the spirit of the game instils so many positive values. We recognise how important supporting the younger team is, in preparing for the future, and we share many of the same values in our own organisation, from commitment and discipline, to integrity and passion. We will be rooting for Team Ireland.”
Jerome Pels CEO commented “Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland will provide some much needed support for this tournament which will cover the peripheral costs associated with hosting a world level tournament such as officials, umpires and transport costs. We are thankful to Cantor Fitzgerald for their support at this late stage of the development of this group as it is important in driving the long term success of our senior women’s team”
Head Coach David Passmore has announced a squad of 22 for this tournament from which he can select 18 on a daily basis. At present this includes senior squad players who may be selected for the World Series event in Banbridge. While due to leaving certificate exams he is forced to do without the services of Amy Elliott (Railway Union), Caoimhe Perdue (Cork Harlequins) and Caitlin Sherin (Loreto), Passmore names a strong squad which will be co-captained by Erin Getty (Queens) and Cork Harlequins favourite Michelle Barry.
Passmore commented “It is an enormous boost for the team to have this support for the tournament along with shirts sponsors Eugene F Collins. Competitive matches tell us so much about players and how they react to given situations, and for us to be able to play this event in Dublin is largely thanks to both these sponsors and our fantastic parents group who have taken on much of the event organisation”.
Players Name, Club
1 Hannah Humphries (GK), UCC
2 Lizzie Murphy (GK) **, Loreto
3 Emma Buckley (GK) **, Royal Racing, BEL
4 Hannah McLoughlin**, UCD
5 Erin Getty (Co-Captain), Queens
6 Ellen Reid, Banbridge
7 Alana Doyle, Ards
8 Jane Kilpatrick, Loughboro Students
9 Grace McLoughlin, Loreto
10 Christina Hamill, Loreto
11 Michelle Barry (Co-Captain), Cork Harlequins
12 Michelle Carey, UCD
13 Erica Markey, Trinity
14 Ellen Curran **, UCD
15 Abbie Russell, UCD
16 Sarah Torrans ** Loreto
17 Jessica McMaster, Queens
18 Siofra O'Brien, Loreto
19 Laura Foley, C. Institute
20 Niamh Carey, UCD
21 Mia Jennings, Loreto
22 Yasmin Pratt, Muckross
** denotes - if not selected for the World Series for the Senior Women
Cantor Fitzgerald International 4 Nations Tournament Schedule:
Friday 31 May 2019
4.30pm India v Canada
6.30pm IRELAND v Scotland
Saturday 1 June 2019
4.30pm Scotland v Canada
6.30pm IRELAND v India
Monday 3 June 2019
1.30pm India v Scotland
3.30pm IRELAND v Canada
Tuesday 4 June 2019
1.30pm 3rd v 4th Play-off
3.45pm Final
Friendly Matches
Sun 26 May Ireland v Canada at 6.30pm (Senior men play USA at 12 Noon)
Mon 27 May Ireland v Canada at 6pm
Thus 6 June Ireland v India at 4pm
Fri 7 June Ireland v India at 3pm
Players also included in friendly matches:
Jade Arundell (GK), Michigan State, USA
Jenny Clein, UCC
Katherine Egan, UCD
Amy Elliott, Railway Union
Katie Fearon, Railway Union
Gemma Ferguson (GK), Ulster Elks
Niamh Gowing, Muckross
Nina Heisterkamp, UCD
Hannah Irwin, Ulster Elks
Jade Lamont (GK), Notts Trent / Beeston, ENG
Caroline Mathews, Muckross
Rebecca McConnell, Mossley
Emily McStea, Queens
Siofra Murdoch, Havard Uni, USA
Caoimhe Perdue, Cork Harlequins
Caitlin Sherin, Loreto
Holly Taggart, Bristol Uni. ENG
Emma Young, UCD
Irish Hockey Association media release