Pegasus became the latest side to qualify for EHL Women in 2020 when they won Ireland’s EY Champions Trophy last Sunday at Banbridge’s Havelock Park with a shoot-out win over Loreto.





Pegasus had topped the regular season title but were in serious trouble in the playoffs final when they went behind against Loreto to a Siofra O’Brien goal three minutes from the end.



But former Irish captain Alex Speers touched home a Shirley McCay corner slap 71 seconds from the end saw Pegs earn a shoot-out chance.

And they held their nerve to win that section 4-2 with goalkeeper Megan Todd making the key stops before Taite Doherty got the winning finish.



“It’s awesome to be back in Europe next season. We already had a spot which took a little pressure off but we wanted to win this to and give an opportunity to play in the new top flight EHL Women,” said captain Michelle Harvey following the win.



“We definitely endured a lot of pressure in the first half but absolutely amazing to get back into it and keep fighting all the way to the end,” she added about the game.



“We always knew we had it in us to get the draw at least today and then have a good shot in the shoot-out.



“At that point, we just wanted to give everything we had. We got this far, won the league and so it was one last effort!”



As for the shoot-out, Harvey paid tribute to her goalkeeper while also taking a deep breath of relief after her heart-stopping attempt when she missed with her first shot but made no mistake second time around.



“Megan has been a legend for us this season, keeping us in so many games. It was her time to shine and we knew she would be able to do it. Mine was intentional to keep everyone on their toes! I knew I had time to slot it in!”



The victory means Pegasus will represent Ireland in the new EHL Women’s competition in 2020 at Easter in the top tier of European club competition. Loreto will contest the EuroHockey Trophy.



Pegasus were most recently in Europe in 2017 at the EuroHockey Club Trophy event where they finished sixth. Before that, they played in the Cup in 2016 which ended in an eighth place position.



