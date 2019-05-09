



The Indian men’s hockey team defeated WA Thundersticks 2-0 to start its Australia tour on a positive note here today. Goals from Birendra Lakra (23rd minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (50th) secured the win for the visitors.





Debutant Jaskaran Singh got the first real chance for India in the fifth minute but failed to keep his shot on target. Akashdeep Singh had a shot on goal towards the end of the first quarter, but Thundersticks’ goalkeeper Ben Rennie made a fine save.



India started dominating proceedings in the second quarter, with captain Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh both denied by Rennie. But patience finally paid off as India took the lead through a field goal by Lakra. India got their second goal through a penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet 10 minutes from time. Three minutes from the final hooter, the home side earned back-to-back penalty corners but India defended stoutly.



India will play against Australia A on May 10, before taking on the Australian team on May 15 and May 17



Result: India (Birendra Lakra 23’, Harmanpreet Singh 50’) beat WA Thundersticks 2-0



