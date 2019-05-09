Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today confirms the Hockeyroos will take an unchanged 18-member team for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against USA in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning.





The Hockeyroos arrived in the USA earlier this week after Sunday morning's 3-1 shootout defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires.



Experienced midfielder Jane Claxton did not play against Argentina but remains in the 18-member team to face 12th ranked USA, who currently sit bottom of the FIH Pro League standings.



USA have recently returned to their homeland after a series of matches in Europe, where they collected just one point from four matches.



USA have only managed four points from 10 matches throughout the FIH Pro League but Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin won't take them lightly, having only edged them 2-1 in Sydney in March thanks to two last-quarter goals.



Gaudoin said: "We're looking forward to it. To travel that far to the USA and play a one-off match is a real challenge for us. We're looking to do well."



The Hockeyroos, who are third on the FIH world rankings, are currently fourth in the FIH Pro League standings.



The match will be televised live by Kayo Sports and on FOX SPORTS 505. Follow @Hockeyroos on Twitter for live match updates.



Saturday 11 May 2019 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania

USA v Hockeyroos – 9am AEST



Hockeyroos 18-member team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Emily Chalker (Crookwell, NSW)

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Kalindi Commerford (Ulladulla, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Kate Jenner (Tamworth, NSW)

Rachael Lynch (Warrandyte, VIC)

Ambrosia Malone (Burleigh, QLD)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Michaela Spano (Adelaide, SA)

Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)

Sophie Taylor (Melbourne, VIC)

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC)

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA)



Hockey Australia media release