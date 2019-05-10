Vinayak Padmadeo





Indian goalkeeper Akash Chitke has got a lucky break. The anti-doping appeal panel (ADAP) has reduced his suspension from four years to 13 months, which clears him to play again.





Chitke was provisionally suspended on March 27 last year after his out-of-competition sample showed the presence of the banned anabolic steroid nandrolone. Chitke had claimed unsuccessfully that the adverse analytical finding (AAF) was a result of prescribed medication, and was suspended for four years by the anti-doping disciplinary panel.



However, a Vibha Dutta Makhija-chaired ADAP panel — which also included Vinay Lamba and Dr Harsh Mahajan as members — found reason in Chitke’s appeal.



Three key points convinced the panel to award the verdict in Chitke’s favour. Firstly, they agreed that the source of AAF was verified as Chitke had furnished proof of the prescription and invoices. They also agreed that the goalkeeper couldn’t apply for therapeutic use exemption in time for the prescribed drug due to his father’s medical condition, for which to he submitted verifiable documents.



Chitke’s unblemished record of not registering a single AAF in his decade-long career convinced the panel that the violation was not intentional. His counsel, Parth Goswami and Hemant Phalper, argued that since it was established that the consumption of the prohibited substance was unintentional, the degree of ineligibility had to be calculated on the basis of the athlete’s degree of fault, under Article 10.5.2 of the NADA code.



And the panel agreed. “…the ineligibility of the appellant for 4 years under article 10.2.1 from the date of the appellant’s provisional suspension, i.e. 27.03.2018, is modified to a period of 13 months from the date of his provisional suspension,” the verdict read, adding: “We however confirm the sanction under article 10.8 of disqualification of all other competitive results obtained by the athlete from the date of provisional suspension with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes till the end of ineligibility period of 13 months.”



