Six of the best: snaps from Varsity Hockey’s Cape Town leg

Published on Friday, 10 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 31
Maxine Hannan & Natalie Esteves of TUKS during Maties v TUKS at UCT on 3 May

South Africa's Varsity Hockey got off to a thrilling start this past weekend as the local teams, Maties and UCT, gave their fans a reason to celebrate. The picturesque UCT Astro played host to 16 matches over four days. It doesn’t get much more beautiful than high-octane hockey of the highest level, set beneath Table Mountain at sunset.



Here are six of the best snaps from the weekend.

1. At the foot of the table


Kovsies v UJ at UCT on 3 May

How about that backdrop? You just can’t beat it. UCT’s newly upgraded astroturf was the stage to an explosive weekend of #HardHittingAction.

2. Technical brilliance of Antonet Louw


Antonet Louw of Kovsies during Kovsies v UJ at UCT on 3 May

Kovsies’ Antonet Louw was on fire. This shot captures her perfect technique as she lashed home for another goal.
Her back-stick technique could even be the best in the competition.

3. Frozen in time


Erin Haupt of Wits during UJ v Wits at UCT on 6 May

Erin Haupt of Wits completes a deft back-stick sweep, lobbing a helpless UJ goalkeeper, who can only watch on as the ball drifts over her head.

4. UJ elated as their captain hands them a lifeline


UJ Celebration during UJ v Wits at UCT on 6 May

UJ’s Lisa Hawker scores a field goal, to hand them a 2-1 victory over rivals Wits and keep them in the running for semi-final spots heading into the Potch leg of Varsity Hockey.

5. It takes three to Tango


During Wits v NWU at UCT on 4 May

Wits do everything they can to prevent NWU from scoring, but even two-on-one isn’t enough to prevent NWU winning 4-1.

6. Varsity Hockey never tires of celebrations


Tuks Team Celebration during UJ v TUKS at UCT on 4 May

Celebrations and entertainment are at the heart of Varsity Sports and Sportainment. It’s why we’ll never tire of Tuks’ team celebrations. This one was an absolute gem!

Catch the next round of matches in Potchefstroom, beginning today. Click here for all the fixtures.

Varsity Sports media release

