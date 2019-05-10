By Aftar Singh





Whatever it takes: Besides national coach Roelant Oltmans (left), the Malaysian Hockey Confederation have also roped in former Dutch penalty corner expert Taeke Taekema (right) to beef up the squad.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are leaving no stone unturned to make sure Malaysia qualify for next year’s Olympic Games.





And in their latest bid to improve the national team, the MHC are hoping that former internationals will come forward to lend a helping hand.



Malaysia last featured in the Sydney 2000 Olympics.



At the recent FIH Series Finals, Malaysia’s poor defending and finishing stood out like a sore thumb.



They let in 13 goals and scored 19 in six matches to finish runners-up in a weak field.



The MHC have also brought in former Dutch penalty corner expert Taeke Taekema to check the slide.



But the rot remains as shown during the Series Finals. In the final against Canada, the hosts failed to convert all five penalty corners.



The national body also brought in Dutch goalkeeping expert Martijn Drijver but it did little to help Muhd Hairi Abdul Rahman and Muhd Hafizuddin Othman’s performance.



They are also in the midst of roping in former Australian striker and five-time world hockey player Jamie Dwyer to help our forwards become sharper in the semi-circle.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said they will do whatever it takes.



“We brought in experts like Taekema and Martijn,” said Subahan.



“We also want former internationals like Mirnawan (Nawawi), who was one of the top forwards during his time to help our strikers be more clinical in their finishing.



“We also want Maninderjit (Singh), a no-nonsense and hardworking defender, to guide the boys.



“I also approached former penalty corner specialist S. Kuhan but unfortunately, he is now based in Nigeria. I appeal to former players who want to assist us, please come forward,” said Subahan.



Malaysia will compete in a playoff match in October to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



