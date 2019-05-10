Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia (HA) is delighted to today announce that next week’s two-match Test series in Perth between the Kookaburras and India will be live streamed on Hockey Australia’s YouTube page.





The world number two Kookaburras will take on world number five India on Wednesday 15 May from 5pm (AWST)/7pm (AEST) and Friday 17 May from 6:30pm (AWST)/8:30pm (AEST) at Perth Hockey Stadium.



HA CEO Matt Favier said: “Following on from the success of the FOX Sports and Kayo Sports’ coverage of the FIH Pro League, we’re thrilled to be able to bring more access to international Hockey for our fans via this stream.



“This series brings together two of the top five ranked international teams in the world so we know Hockey fans will capitalise on the ability to watch the Test matches.”



The matches can be viewed at www.youtube.com/HockeyAustralia.



There’s plenty of subplots within the series, with former Kookaburras coach Graham Reid now in charge of India, supported by Australians Chris Ciriello and David John.



The two nations last met at the 2018 Champions Trophy in the Netherlands where Australia won their group match 3-2, before claiming a 3-1 shootout win after a 1-1 draw in the final.



Tickets are also available on the gate from $10 for adults, $5 for child/concession and free for children under 10. Gates open at 4pm AWST for both matches.



Wednesday 15 May 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium

Kookaburras v India – 5pm AWST/7pm AEST



Friday 17 May 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium

Kookaburras v India – 6:30pm AWST/8:30pm AEST



*Watch the stream at www.youtube.com/HockeyAustralia

**Tickets $10 adults, $5 child/concession, free for children under 10



Hockey Australia media release