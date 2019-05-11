By AYUMBA AYODI





Chris Muchwanju of Greensharks (left) vies for the ball with Maxwell Fuchaka of Butali Sugar Warriors during a past Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors or Greensharks could go clear at the top of the men’s Premier League standings if they win their matches this weekend.





Butali Sugar will be seeking their fourth consecutive victory when they take on United States International University-Africa at 6pm today at City Park while Greensharks confront former champions Kenya Police at 5pm on Sunday at the same venue.



Both Butali Sugar and Greensharks are among the four teams that have nine points each at the top of the table but it’s the Warriors who enjoy a better goal difference.



Butali Sugar went two places up at the top after they crushed Strathmore University Gladiators 7-0 while Greensharks edged out Sailors 1-0 to stay fourth in the log, on goal difference last weekend.



In between Butali and Greensharks are Wazalendo and Western Jaguars, who won’t be in action this weekend.



Amira Sailors, fourth in the women’s Premier League table, are among four teams that are unbeaten this season. Sailors could scale to the top of the table if they win their two matches this weekend at City Park.



Daily Nation