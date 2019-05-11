





KUALA LUMPUR: The leading national hockey goalkeeper, S. Kumar (pic) wants to ensure he has fully recovered from his injury before returning to join the intensive training camp in Europe in July.





Kumar, 39, said he did not want to rush into any action to avoid aggravating his injury which may affect his career.



“Maybe in the view of others, my injury is normal but it is really serious. My muscle was almost severed as the tear is quite long. Currently the wound is 70 per cent healed.



“I will only get into action again after I have completely recovered as I do not want the injury from recurring as that would be end of my hockey career,” he said on Thursday.



Kumar who suffered a major thigh muscle tear during the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) in February, however hoped to join the European stint for the test matches against Germany, Spain, England, Holland and Belgium.



Following the injury, Kumar missed two major tournaments namely the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in March and the 2019 FIH Series Finals in April.



In this regard, the National Sports Institute (NSI) is expecting Kumar to be ready for the European intensive training camp and to assist Malaysia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers in October and November. ISN chief executive officer, Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli said the process of recovery for the muscle tear sustained by Kumar is showing positive development.



“So far Kumar is recovering well and we have conducted an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) in April and he has almost fully recuperated,’ he said when met at NSI on Thursday.



Daily Express