



Alexander Cox has extended his contract for another two years as coach for SV Kampong’s first team after seven hugely successful years with the club.





He will also remain as a member of the Kampong Technical Platform. In those seven seasons, Kampong have won the Dutch national title for the past two years while they also won the Euro Hockey League in 2016.



Alexander Cox said of the extension: "I am proud that I will remain connected to Kampong and the current, talented team in the coming years. Kampong's vision and policy ensure that the Heren 1 can also compete for prizes in the coming years. That gives me great confidence for a bright future of Kampong. "



Paul van den Putten, a Kampong top hockey board member added: 'It goes without saying that we are very pleased with Aal as a trainer/coach and that we would like to continue to with us.



“We are very impressed by his professionalism and drive and his tactical and strategic talent. Aal is always keen on his own growth and development. He communicates that to his team.



“He is a fantastic trainer and has brought a lot of positive feedback to our club with attractive hockey. The results are, of course, affirmation with an EHL and two national titles.



“I think it is a moment of celebration that Aal and Kampong have decided to continue together."



Euro Hockey League media release