Saint Germain to face CA Montrouge in French national final on Sunday

Published on Saturday, 11 May 2019 10:00
©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Saint Germain will face CA Montrouge in the French final on Sunday following their two-legged semi-final wins last weekend



Saint Ger backed up their unbeaten regular season – winning 16 out of 18 matches – with a victory over Racing Club de France, winning the first leg 3-2 and then drawing 0-0 in game two.

Goals from Francois Goyet, Gregoire Samson and the French competition’s top scorer William-Ike Jeammot in the game one were vital, outdoing efforts from Amaury Bellenger and Adrien Coffigniez.

Their run to the final means both Saint Ger and Montrouge will play in Europe next season with the winner of Sunday’s final will play in the EHL with the other side having to wait and see if they play in the EHL or in the EuroHockey Trophy in 2020.

Montrouge finished the regular season in second place with 45 points, five points off the leaders and they won through to the final primarily because of a 4-0 first leg win over Stade Francais last Saturday.

Corentin Sellier, Raif Gonessa, Timothee Clement and Xavier Esmenjaud combined for the goals in that success, giving them a big buffer going into the second leg.

It meant they could afford to lose 3-2 in game two to Stade with Esmenjaud and Mathis Clement keeping them in the tie.

Montrouge are hoping to qualify for the EHL for the first time since the 2011-12 season when they reached the KO16.

Euro Hockey League media release

