Uhlenhorst Mülheim landed the first EHL Men’s ticket from the German leagues when they recorded double wins on the road last weekend, seeing off nearest rivals Rot-Weiss Koln 3-2 and then landed the title with a 6-0 win over Dusseldorfer HC.





The first match was the key one as they led three times against their nearest rivals, moving ahead 1-0 from a corner in the second minute via Lukas Windfeder and then again 2-1via Malte Hellwig.



Kai Aichinger equalised in the second half for 2-2 but Hellwig struck again for 3-2.



For Mülheim, it was their eighth win in a row and their 16th unbeaten since a 6-4 loss to Rot Weiss.



A day later, they recorded a big win over Dusseldorf to make sure of first place; Elian Mazkour and Max Godau set them on their way with goals in the first 23 minutes before Hellwig, Windfeder and two goals from Timm Herzbruch completed the success.



"It's the first time in 22 years that we will be in first place after the regular season and we're already qualified for the EHL. Despite three defeats In our first four games, we have ended as the strongest team,” said coach Omar Schlingemann.



"After winning the championship title last year, that makes me very proud! Now, we only have the 'lottery' finals coming up!"



They will be joined by Rot-Weiss in those playoffs as well as UHC Hamburg while the fourth place will go to Mannheimer HC If they can beat Nurmeburg HTC. Lose and it opens the door for Harvestehuder THC to rise back into the top four.



On the women’s side, UHC are one point away from winning the first EHL Women’s ticket as German regular season champions. They beat Club an der Alster 2-1 and Bremen HC 4-1 to make it 18 wins out of 21 so far.



Mannheim are the only team who can catch them but they must win their derby with TSV Mannheim and then hope they can get some help from Berliner HC.



