Royal Leopold and Beerschot will battle it out for the Belgian title this weekend over two legs safe in the knowledge they have secured a place in the Euro Hockey League next season.





Leo will contest the final for the first time since 2015 after they eliminated reigning champions KHC Dragons last weekend. The first leg ended 2-2 before Leo edged out their opponents 2-1 in the second leg.



Gaspard Baumgarten opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes and Kane Russell extended their advantage from a penalty corner.



Shane O’Donoghue got one back and he had a chance to equalise in the closing minutes but Lewis Eaton charged down his drag-flick to nick the victory.



“The team has grown during these last months,” said Manu Brunet following the victory. “The mindset has evolved and we have learned from past mistakes. But everything remains still to be done. Leopold is ambitious and we will now look to finish off the title."



Beerschot, meanwhile, are now going for their first Belgian title in their 120 year history following their 4-2 second leg win over Herakles last weekend – the first leg ended 3-3.



In the second leg, it took only seven minutes for Tom Carson to open the scoring from the penalty spot. Gaetan Perez added a second before Carson added two more for a 4-0 lead before Herakles got a couple back but the Bee were out of reach.



“We will not be favourites on paper for the final,” Beerschot coach John Goldberg said afterwards. “But this group has really come together and it's great for the club and the fans.



“We will give everything and especially not regret anything after the two games against Leopold.”



As for a first ever ticket to the EHL, he added: “I am not even thinking about EHL yet. I can not even visualise yet. Now all the focus will be on next weekend. There is no reason to change the way we do things."



Belgium’s third EHL ticket will now go down to a battle between Herakles and Dragons over two legs this weekend.



Euro Hockey League media release