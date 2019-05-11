

From left to right Graham Conkie, Neil Ward, Murdoch Shirreff, Tim Lorimer, Keith Raper, Brian de Mattos, Steve Laux, Peter Haines, Tony Walker, Mike McInally, Iain Lynch, Rob Campbell, Jim Frail and Ian Roberts.



Scottish Thistles have won the Tilburg International Super Veterans tournament. This is the first time that a team from Scotland has won this tournament, a tremendous success for Scottish masters hockey.





After beating teams from Italy, Wales and Holland, Scottish Thistles met a German team in the final to win the cup with a 1 – 0 victory to the Scots.



With the European Masters Championships being held in Belgium in June 2019, most of the teams entering this tournament were using the competition as a preparation stage for the Europeans, so it was with added significance that a Scottish team should end up as victors.



Scottish Hockey Union media release