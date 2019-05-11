Sumit Kumar scores a brace as India register 3-0 win against Australia A





The 21-year-old Sumit Kumar found the back of the net in the 12th and 13th minutes. HI



Young striker Sumit Kumar struck twice after comeback man Rupinder Pal Singh opened the scoring as the Indian hockey team beat Australia A 3-0 here today. Drag-flicker Rupinder, in action after an eight-month injury layoff, scored in the sixth minute to give the visitors the lead. The 21-year-old Sumit found the back of the net in the 12th and 13th minutes, helping India win their second game in a row.





India’s first goal came off their first penalty corner of the match, when Rupinder’s powerful flick was too much for the opposition goalkeeper. Defender Harmanpreet Singh was skilful in his tackling and one of his interceptions led to India’s second goal, Sumit scoring after an assist by skipper Manpreet Singh.

The home side were left stunned when India struck again in the very next minute, striker Akashdeep Singh setting up the goal for Sumit. Harmanpreet remained a vital cog in India’s defence as he repeatedly broke the home side’s rhythm with timely tackles and interceptions.



“It was a very good first quarter with the players getting the basics right,” India coach Graham Reid said. “After going up 3-0, it was important we stayed focused on the process. The second and third quarters were tight. I was happy with the things we have been working on, we created a lot of opportunities and I believe we can still do better with our finishing.”

India will play their next game on Monday. “The next game will be harder and we are looking forward to it. The opposition team will be stronger than what it was today — they had about seven players from the Australian senior team. It’s a good progression,” Reid said.



Rani to lead 18-member team on South Korea tour



New Delhi: Striker Rani Rampal returns to lead the 18-member Indian women’s hockey team for the three-match series against South Korea, starting on May 20. Goalkeeper Savita Punia, who will be the vice-captain, returns after missing the Malaysia tour due to an injury. The matches will help the Indian team in preparing for the FIH Women’s Series Finals, scheduled to be held on June 15-23 in Hiroshima.



