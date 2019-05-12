By Bronwen Bain





Tuks during the Varsity Hockey match at NWU Astro in Potchefstroom on May 10



Four goals from Marizen Marais saw Tuks complete a resounding 9-0 win over Madibaz at the NWU Astro on Friday 10 May 2019.





The first quarter was anybody’s game, with Madibaz getting a penalty in the first two minutes of the match. Britany Reddy took the shot but was unable to get Madibaz on the board, with the game remaining scoreless at the conclusion of the first quarter.



Marizen Marais gave Tuks a one-goal advantage in the beginning of the second quarter, when she successfully converted a penalty. Tuks held onto their lead going into half time, going into the second half comfortably at 1-0.



Tuks continued to build momentum in the second half and so did Marizen Marais, whose field goal extended Tuks’ lead to 3-0. Natalie Esteves struck for Tuks on the edge of final play in the third quarter, giving Tuks a comfortable 5-0 advantage.



Tuks showed no signs of slowing down in the last quarter, with Marizen Marais getting her hat-trick to extend the lead to 7-0. Marais put the final nail in Madibaz’s coffin when she proceeded to find the back of the net for the fourth time in the evening, leaving Madibaz with not a single goal to show for their efforts.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver of the Match: Britany Reddy (Madibaz)

MTN Connector Award: Natalie Esteves (Tuks)

FNB Player of the Match: Marizen Marais (Tuks)



Scores (Note: Field goals count 2 in their competition)

Tuks: 9

Goals: Marizen Marais (4), Natalie Esteves

Madibaz: 0



Madibaz: 1. Kerryn Frost, 12. Emma Fraser, 3. Hannah Knott-Craig, 5. Lara Cunningham, 16. Caitlin van Goeverden, 11. Britany Reddy, 6. Staci Edwards, 8. Kanyisa Gwata, 18. Zhanique Sissing, 10. Shaneal Fernandez, 15. Awuraama Asmah-Andoh, 17. Caitlin Brooks, 21. Cassidy Holmes, 20. Shae O’Reilly, 7. Caitlin Gouws, 22. Emma Hobson, 9. Sinead Walsh, 24. Tumishang Shirinde.



Tuks: 5. Megan Anderson, 11. Aimee Anticevich, 17. Thandokazi Chithi, 16. Jean-Leigh du Toit, 15. Natalie Esteves, 10. Kaylin Fourie, 8. Maxine Hannan, 18. Aneme Jacobs, 14. Lerato Mahole, 7. Marizen Marais, 4. Maikemisetso Marokoane, 21. Jessica-Lee Redfern, 20. Micaela Roos, 1. Alexis Steyn, 23. Demi Tait, 6. Ashleigh Thomas, 19. Mase Thotse, 3. Onthatile Zulu.



Varsity Sports media release