By Bronwen Bain





Casey Jean Botha of Kovsies during the Varsity Hockey match at NWU Astro in Potchefstroom on May 10



Kovsies’ seven goals against Wits’ none is an accurate depiction how the first game went down at the North-West University Astro on the first day of the bumper weekend in Potchefstroom, South Africa.



Wits got the first day off to a positive start, but it was Kovsies who asserted dominance in the first quarter. Kovsies came close more than once in the first quarter, but had no goals to show for it at the end of the first quarter.



Wits began to build momentum in the second quarter, but Kovsies continued to test their defence. Lezaan Jansen van Vuuren stood solid in defence for Wits, blocking almost every shot from Kovsies. Antonet Louw tried her hardest to get Kovsies on the score board through a short corner but her shot went wide, leaving the score tied at 0-0 going into half time.



Kovsies’ breakthrough came in the third quarter when both Simone Gouws and Nela Mbedu scored to take Kovsies to a 4-0 within a minute of each other. Nela Mbedu got her name on the score sheet again when she scored Kovsies’ third goal off a short corner to take a promising 5-0 lead. Ashleigh Datnow tried to pull one back for Wits, but her shot went wide and left Wits with nothing to show for their efforts.



Antonet Louw put the final nail in Wits’ coffin when she flicked the ball into the back of the net off a short corner for Kovsies. The goal was scored during a PowerPlay, which meant Kovsies took a 7-0 lead with five minutes left of play. Wits called their PowerPlay immediately after Kovsies, but Kovsies’ scrambling defence was enough to hold onto their lead 7-0 and end the first game showing that they’re a team to watch this weekend.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver Award: Storme Johnson (Wits)

MTN Connector Award: Nela Mbedu (Kovsies)

FNB Player of the Match: Simone Gouws (Kovsies)



Scores (Note: Field goals count 2 in their competition)

Kovsies: 7

Goals: Simone Gouws, Nela Mbedu (2), Antonet Louw

Wits: 0



Teams

Kovsies: 1. Wiane Grobler, 2 Chane Hartel, 4. Mikayla Claassen, 5. Anke Badenhorst, 6. Casey Jean Botha, 7. Chindre Simmons, 8. Este van Schalkwyk, 9. Nadia van Staden, 10. Antonet Louw, 11. Michelle Ngoetjane, 12. Olin Heraldine, 13. Lizanne Jacobs, 15. Rafilwe Ralikontsane, 16. Mielanka van Schalkwyk, 17. Nela Mbedu, 18. Simone Gouws, 20. Frances Louw, 23. Kia-Leigh Erasmus.



Wits: 1. Tamsin Copeland, 2. Michelle Dykman, 3. Nolwazi Ngubane, 4. Imogen Bangert. 5. Lezaan Jansen van Vuuren, 6. Angelique Pieterse, 7. Nomnikelo Veto, 8. Ashleigh Readhead, 9. Mandisa Sigudla, 10. Nompilo Thenjwayo, 11. Ashleigh Datnow, 12. Danielle Quin, 13. Nolwazi Zondi, 14. Erin Haupt, 16. Lisa Bone, 17. Storme Johnson, 19. Rethabile Tsebiso, 24. Sisipho Magwaza.



Varsity Sports media release