By Aftar Singh





File photo of TNB-Thunderbolt forward Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (in red) in action in the Division One match of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



KUALA LUMPUR: Youngster Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook was brought down to earth with a thump at the recent FIH Series Finals.





The 19-year-old was expected to shine at the Finals after his splendid performance in guiding Malaysia to win gold in the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October.



He also won the top scorer award with 22 goals.



Instead the Kuala Terengganu lad had a nightmare outing as he failed to score a single goal.



In the semi-finals against Austria, his frustration showed when he was flashed the yellow card for hitting the ball after the umpire had blown for a foul.



Akhimullah was at a loss for words with his performance.



"The Finals was my biggest break with the senior squad and I blew it.



"I had more than 10 chances to score but somehow I just could not make it count," said Akhimullah.



"My dream is to be the top striker for Malaysia but judging by the way I played, it will take some time for me to get there.



"Thankfully I'm still in the national training squad and hopefully I get another chance to make amends in the European tour in July," added Akhimullah, who is pursuing a pre-university course at the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School in Bandar Penawar.



Malaysia, who finished runners-up to Canada in the Finals, will be going to Europe on July 21 in preparation for the playoff match in October to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The European tour

July 25: Test match against Germany in Krefeld.

July 29: Test match against Spain in Terrassa.

Aug 1-4: Four-nation tournament in Terrassa featuring Malaysia, England, Ireland and Spain.

Aug 6-8: Friendly against Holland in Breda.

Aug 9-12: Friendly against Belgium in Antwerp.

Aug 19-23: Olympics Tokyo Test featuring Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

End of Sept: Three Test matches against South Korea in Incheon.



