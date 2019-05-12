



In anticipation of the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming FIH Pro League match, here is a scouting report you’ll want to review before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Sunday May 12, 2019



Time: 6:00 p.m. ET



Location: Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster, Pa.



Live Stream: Don't miss a second of the FIH Pro League action and watch the USWNT takes on Argentina this Sunday. The FIH has signed a four-year media rights agreement with Bleacher Report Live for the territories of Canada and the United States. Bleacher Report Live is operated by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia. The platform, which is Turner’s live sports streaming service, will be the primary destination for all fans to watch FIH Pro League matches.



FIH Pro League single games are available paid per view for $2.99 per match or $19.99 for the FIH Pro League 2019 Season Pass (all matches). Click here for the FIH Pro League live stream landing page.



Opponent: Argentina



FIH World Ranking: 4



Head to Head: These two teams last met in the USA's first FIH Pro League game on February 2 in Córdoba, Argentina. It was USA who capitalized on their counter attacks in the first half, producing two field goals, but Las Leonas tallied two of their own in the fourth quarter to finish regulation 2-2 and force a shootout. Tied 1-1 after the first round with goals from Argentina’s Delfina Merino and USA’s Kathleen Sharkey, Las Leonas converted again as USA’s Linnea Gonzales’ was called back for using the back of the stick. Neither team found the back of the goal in the third round but Argentina’s Lucina von der Heyde scored in the fourth and USA’s Nicole Woods missed, giving Argentina the additional FIH Pro League point.



Prior to that USA played Argentina in a five-game test series in Tucuman in June 2018. In the opening match, the score line did not reflect that of the performance of USA as Argentina finished well and was fueled by a hat trick to earn a 5-1 win. Match two saw a scoreless first half before Las Leonas tallied three unanswered goals as the USA fell 3-1. The third match saw Argentina use a late first quarter goal and dominant ball control to shut down USA throughout the match en route to a 4-0 victory. Despite an early USA lead in the fourth game, a late first half goal gave the lead back to Las Leonas as they prevailed 2-1. Having not won a game the whole series, USA kept the final game scoreless after the first quarter. Argentina persisted to score two in the second and one in the third, but not before USSA showed grit and a straight shot by Sharkey was tucked in by Erin Matson to add one back. Misconnections and unforced turnovers were exposed for USA as they fell 3-1.

Head to Head

(since 2013)





23 Previous Matches

6 Draws 4 Won 13 24 Total Goals 49

What You Need to Know: Argentina has long been considered one of the world's most fearsome attacking teams and are undisputedly a true powerhouse of the game. Since the 2014 retirement of eight-time FIH Player of the Year, Luciana Aymar, Las Leonas have been in a somewhat rebuilding process. However, this has not stopped them from claiming some notable titles, including the 2016 Champions Trophy in London and 2017 Pan American Cup in the United States.





The FIH Pro League women's Argentina squad contains some sensational players. Goalkeeper Belen Succi is rated as one of the finest goalkeepers around, while Delfina Merino, Maria Granatto, Florencia Habif and Lucina von der Heyde, named Best Young Player at the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup, are all exceptional outfield performers. Recently, Carlos Retegui, who guided Argentina's men to Olympic gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the women to World Cup glory in 2010, has been reappointed as the head coach.



Recap of Argentina's Previous Game: It was second versus fourth in this fixture as No. 4 Argentina looked to continue a sensational run of form which saw them win six successive FIH Pro League matches coming into this meeting against No. 3 Australia. Las Leonas were 1-0 winners of the reverse fixture in Sydney thanks to a solitary strike from Delfina Merino, a player absent for the rematch against a Hockeyroos team that are still the only team to have claimed an FIH Pro League victory over reigning world champions and league leaders The Netherlands.



The hosts made a lethargic start in their attempt to close the gap on the Dutch table-toppers, falling behind just two minutes into the match when Maddy Fitzpatrick’s high drag flick hit the roof of Argentina’s net, with goalkeeper Maria Mutio getting a touch but unable to deflect the ball away to safety. However, the home fans had something to smile about in the second quarter when Silvina D’Elia struck an emphatic equalizer, bringing great reward to the penalty corner won by Player of the Match Julieta Jankunas.



Eugenia Trinchinetti missed Argentina’s best opportunity of the third quarter when she failed to get a touch in front of an open goal, with the Hockeyroos successfully absorbing long spells of pressure from the hosts to ensure that they would at least take a point from away from their trip to South America. However, it was the hosts who took the bonus point with a 3-1 win in the shoo-out, with D’Elia, Carla Rebecchi and Jankunas scoring the goals and goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino coming off the bench to only concede once.



Argentina's Roster: Click Here



USFHA media release