By Bronwen Bain





Candice Silence during the Varsity Hockey match at NWU Astro in Potchefstroom on May 11



NWU made it two wins from two against UCT when they won 6-0 at the NWU Astro





NWU brought their A-game from the onset and throughout, making sure to put pressure on UCT and work as a unit to deny them any way forward for the entire first quarter.



Both NWU and UCT had opportunities to take the lead in the second quarter, but impressive goal-keeping from both sides kept the scores tied heading into half time.



Captain Charmaine Maddocks got the second half off to a promising start when she fired the ball into the back of the net to break the deadlock and give NWU a 2-0 lead. Candice Silent extended the lead to 4-0 immediately for NWU, who continued to uncover UCT’s weaknesses. Both Maddocks and Silent each had opportunities to get their names on the score sheet again, but Nepo Serage made spectacular saves to leave the score at 4-0 as the third quarter reached its end.



In the final quarter, Sherine Ledwaba found a hole in UCT’s defence to take NWU’s lead to a comfortable six goals. While UCT had all the possession in the last five minutes of the final quarter and pushed for a consolation goal, but the sturdy NWU defence held onto the 6-0 lead and rope in the win.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver Award: Mepo Serage (UCT)

MTN Connector Award: Kirsty Adams (NWU)

FNB Player of the Match: Candice Silent (NWU)



Scores (Note Field goals count 2 in this competition)

NWU: 6

Goals: Charmaine Maddocks, Candice Silent, Sherine Ledwaba

UCT: 0



Teams

NWU: 1. Caitlin Grant, 2. Mishka Ellie, 5. Jessica de Bruyn-Smith, 6. Kirsty Adams, 7. Miecke Flemming, 10. Meeghan Klomp, 11. Kelsey Minnaar, 12. Charné Maddocks, 13. Carli Pretorius, 14. Clarise Smit, 15. Courtney du Preez, 16. Candice Silent, 18. Sherine Ledwaba, 19. Sare Laubscher, 20. Anneke Beukman, 22. Jacolene McLaren, 23. Kutlwano Moshugi, 24. Christa Ramasimang.



UCT: 1. Nepo Serage, 3. Rosie Church, 4. Gillian Hermanus, 6. Jess Hutchison, 7. Andrea Leader, 8. Michelle Winter, 9. Nicole Koenig, 10. Chelsea Manoek, 12. Francesca Vercelotti, 13. Moletlo Somo, 14. Michelle Tullis, 15. Carly Barbour, 17. Courtney Wheeler, 18. Caroline Mills, 20. Modjadji Maake, 21. Candice Ewing, 24. Cameron Beckett, 28. Aaliah Dollie.



Varsity Sports media release