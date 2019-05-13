

The South African Varsity Hockey Round Robin stage came to an end on Sunday, 12 May, where the annual tournament is taking place at the NWU Hockey Astro in Potchefstroom.





Kovsies was lucky to survive a UCT scare. They were 3-1 down at halftime but managed to pull back three points to win 4-3. Maties thumped the Madibaz 7-0 to finish on top of the log, while the defending champions, Tuks beat Wits 3-0 to also secure their semifinal spot. In the final game of the evening, NWU did just enough to cement their spot in the semifinals, beating UJ 2-0.



Fixtures for Monday, 13 May, which will all be broadcast live on SuperSport:



13h30 – Wits vs Madibaz; 15h15 – UJ vs UCT; 17h00 – Maties vs Tuks; and 18h45 – Kovsies vs NWU. The Varsity Hockey final will be played on Monday 20 May and will be at the home ground of the team that finishes top.



KOVSIES SURVIVE UCT SCARE



Kovsies, who were 3-1 down at halftime, managed to pull back three points to win 4-3 at the NWU Astro in the opening game on Sunday 12 May.



It was Este van Schalkwyk showed her class early on for Kovsies, but UCT who got the first points of the game when captain Andrea Leader crashed the ball into the back of the net from a short corner. UCT’s lead was short lived as Antonet Louw returned the favour and fired the ball into the back of the goal to draw level at 1-1 going into the end of the first quarter.



Nicole Koenig got the second quarter off to a strong start for UCT when she scored a fantastic field goal to put UCT 3-1 up, but Kovsies continued to build momentum despite being down going into halftime.



Kovsies came out firing in the second half when Lizanne Jacobs scored to tie the score for the second time in the game. S’Thabile put Kovsies 4-3 up when she scored a fantastic field goal to take the lead for the first time in the game. UCT continued to fight for the equaliser, but too many mistakes cost them as the third quarter drew to a close.



UCT’s woes continued into the final quarter, with Lizanne Jacobs and Antonet Louw finding cracks in their defence, but goalkeeper Nepo Serage did enough to hold them off right until the end. Kovsies win keeps them at the top of the log, with three games left of the round robin stages left today to decide who will be joining them in the semifinals tomorrow.



SCORES



UCT: 3

Kovsies: 4



MATIES THUMP MADIBAZ TO FINISH ON TOP OF THE LOG



Maties secured their spot in tomorrow’s semifinal when they beat a struggling Madibaz 7-0 in Potchefstroom.



Lara Stevens came close to scoring the first goal for Maties but goalkeeper Kerryn Frost blocked all her shots. It was Rebecca Kaps who opened the goal scoring for Maties, when she found the back of the net after only twelve minutes of play, which was enough to give them a 2-0 lead as the first quarter ended.



Both sides lacked composure in the second quarter, with neither team getting any points or real opportunities to take the score to only 2-0 at halftime.



Maties began to settle in the second half and Stephanie Botha continued to assert dominance from the beginning, and eventually her hard work paid off when she scored off a short corner to take Maties up to 3-0 in the 43rd minute. Zhanique Sissing had a chance to get Madibaz on the board, but it was not meant to be.



Maties had some close shots in both the third and the final quarter, but Kerryn Frost again ensured the score stayed locked at 3-0. Another breakthrough came for Maties when Jamie Southgate scored a cracker of a goal, which left a tired Madibaz chasing a five-point deficit with five minutes left of play. Lida Kotze sealed the deal for Maties when she scored and made it 7-0 to the maroon machine, who secured a semifinal spot.



The Eastern Cape side, who wore a black band on their upper left arms in an initiative to support Mother’s Day and moms who have passed on and are missed a little more on days like today, end their final Varsity Hockey round robin game of this year’s competition without a single win from seven games.



SCORES



Maties: 7

Madibaz: 0



TUKS SECURE SEMI-FINAL SPOT WITH 3-0 VICTORY OVER WITS



Tuks did enough to book their place in tomorrow’s semifinal at the NWU Astro when they beat Wits 3-0.



The first quarter was all about Wits, who kept trying to find gaps to score but couldn’t find a way through. Ashleigh Thomas and Micaela Roos had fantastic first halves for Tuks, while Ashleigh Datnow also impressed for Wits. There was no clear winner at halftime, making it a level playing field in the second half if there were to be any semifinalists from the game.



Tuks set their intentions clear in the Marizen Marais smacked the ball off a short corner which Thomas tried to convert, but sturdy Wits defence denied them any advancement. Ashleigh Thomas got the goal she had been searching for in the first ten minutes of the third quarter when she sent the ball flying to the back of the goals, putting Tuks in the lead at 2-0.



Wits were deflated in the last quarter, with Aimee Anticevich trying to extend Tuks’ lead even further, but her shot narrowly missed the top of the net. A well composed Tuks side put the pressure on Wits, who went down to ten players and were punished even further when Marizen Marais slotted a penalty in the last two minutes of the game to ensure Tuks won the Gauteng derby and survive another round of the competition.



SCORES



Tuks: 3

Wits: 0



