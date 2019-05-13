By AYUMBA AYODI





Butali Sugar Warriors' George Mutira (left) vies for the ball with USIU's Clifford Ian during their Kenya Hockey Union Men's Premier League match at City Park stadium on May 11, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROU[



Amos Barkibir’s last minute equaliser rescued champions Butali Sugar Warriors from defeat as they battled United States International University to a 3-3 draw in a men’s hockey Premier League duel at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.





Kenya Police tightened their march to the top when they humbled Greenshanks 5-2 in another thrilling men’s Premier League duel on Sunday at the same venue.



Despite the draw, Butali Sugar went one point clear at the top of 10 teams league standings with 10 points, while Police climbed one place to fifth with seven points.



Wazalendo and Western Jaguars, who were not in action over weekend, stayed second and third respectively with nine points each.



Lawrence Makhatsa put USIU ahead in the second minute from a field goal before Barkibir levelled three minutes to the end of the first quarter as the team took a breather at 1-1.



Then Justin Ngetich would slot in in the 43rd to put the students ahead 2-1, before skipper James Muthii stretched their lead to 3-1 three minutes later from a field goal.



Two minutes later, Constance Wakhura stepped up on the spot to score and USIU’s defence wilted in the last minute to let Barkibir level the proceedings and deny them their first win against Butali.



USIU stayed eighth and a place above relegation with an improved tally of four points.



Police went up 2-0 when skipper Oliver Echenje (15) and Govan Mbeki (17) scored from scintillating field goals.



Skipper Victor Osiche pulled one back for Greensharks from the spot only seconds after Mbeki’s goal.



Then veteran Moses Cheplaiti made in 3-1 for Police from open play in the 23rd minute as the teams took a break.



Chris Wokila brought Greensharks back in the game with his 44th minute penalty strike, but Cheplaiti would seal his brace three minutes later and Samuel Oungo confirmed the win for Police from spot a minute before fulltime.



Daily Nation