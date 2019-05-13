



U21 Women



Canterbury have sealed their second Vantage National U21 title in a row with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Auckland. After their shock shootout loss to the hometown North Harbour the previous day the Canterbury Women were emphatic from the start of the match. Canterbury was the most consistent side throughout the week and were rewarded for a great week of playing some amazing and entertaining hockey. North Harbour ensured that they would earn a silver medal in the competition with their 5-1 win over Capital, while Central completed their run to the bronze medal when they were convincing in their match against Southern.





Central 5 (Natasha Cowx 4 min, Hope Ralph 21 min, Casey Crowley 21 min, Holly Pearson 52, 58 min)

Southern 0



North Harbour 5 (Jess Pilmer 2 min, Samantha Polovnikoff 33, 34 min, Tonya Botherway 43 min, Kate Ivory 60 min)

Capital 1 (Yazzmine Woodhouse 47 min)



Canterbury 5 (Margot Willis 11 min, Hayley Cox 17 min, Emily Wium 20, 59 min, Jessie Anderson 21 min)

Auckland 0



Team GP W WD LD L GD PTS

Canterbury 6 5 0 1 0 21 21

North Harbour 6 4 1 0 1 12 18

Central 6 4 0 0 2 12 16

Auckland 6 3 0 0 3 -9 12

Capital 6 1 2 0 3 -9 8

Midlands 6 1 0 1 4 -8 5

Southern 6 0 0 1 5 -19 1



U21 Men



Capital have bounced back from their opening loss of the week to North Harbour to take out the 2019 Vantage National U21 Tournament. Needing a win from their final game Capital got off to a fantastic start when Liam Mortimer scored his fourth goal of the tournament to put Capital in front of the match. The result was sealed when Sajan Patel who has been the competitions leading goal scorer for the week scored his seventh and eighth goal of the tournament. Capitals win relegated the two-time defending champions North Harbour to the silver medal position in the tournament.



In a tournament which was a round robin format that ensured that the weeks most consistent team would go home with the title. It was Capital who earned 20 points from their 6 matches which included five wins and one solitary loss.



Canterbury 2 (Tom Nicholls 35, 52 min)

Capital 3 (Liam Mortimer 8 min, Sajan Patel 20, 33 min)



Auckland 1 (Harrison Lawson 49 min)

Southern 2 (Henry Will 60, 60 min)



North Harbour 3 (Charl Ulrich 15 min, Byron Buys 18 min, Luke Buxton 29 min)

Midlands 2 (Zane Anderseon 43 min, Bailey Harrison 43 min)



Team GP W WD LD L GD P

Capital 6 5 0 0 1 11 20

North Harbour 6 4 1 1 0 7 19

Southern 6 4 0 0 2 6 16

Canterbury 6 2 2 0 2 3 12

Midlands 6 2 0 0 4 1 8

Auckland 6 1 0 2 3 -7 6

Central 6 0 0 0 6 -21 0



Hockey New Zealand Media release