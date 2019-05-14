



LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) executive board unanimously approved the appointment of Muhammad Asif Bajwa as secretary general of the federation during its 32nd meeting held here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.





PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar presided over the meeting, which was attended by the secretaries of hockey associations of all four provinces, Pakistan women’s hockey general manager Mrs Tanzeela Amir Cheema and other hnourable executive board members.



After the executive board meeting, PHF secretary, along with all provincial secretaries and board members, told media that their first and foremost duty is to stabilize the federation’s affairs, which can lift the status of hockey in Pakistan. “To lift the standard of hockey in the country, all the provinces will work together for the revival of club-level hockey.”



The PHF president and executive board decided that details of the federation’s accounts will be issued on the PHF website quarterly. The PHF secretary said that the National Hockey Championship will be held after Eid. “We are planning to organize professional hockey league at the end of this year. We made a big mistake when we missed the FIH Pro League as it led to a heavy fine. We will see how it can be resolved and we will also talk to FIH president Narinder Batra in this regard,” he added.



Asif Bajwa said that unity is the key to success and it can help us regain the lost hockey glory. By uniting we stand and be dividing, we fall. So all the stalk-holders and former Olympians should join hands together and make collective efforts to help the national game flourish and regain its past glory.”



