



On Saturday over 300 people attended the England Hockey Awards 2019. We celebrated the achievements of everyone within our sport and handed out 15 awards in 13 categories.





The winners are:





Notts Sport Club of the Year 2018/19 - London Wayfarers HC





Celixir Coach of the Year 2018/19 - Kathryn Redd





Lifetime Achievement 2018/19 - Miranda Smith





Vitality Rising Star 2018/19 - Helen Windsor & Jeevan Chagger





Investec Women’s Team of the Year 2018/19 - Rugby & East Warwickshire 1st XI





Howden Men’s Team of the Year 2018/19 - Stratford-upon-Avon 1st XI





Official of the Year 2018/19 - Simon Dye





Unsung Club Hero 2018/19 - Chandra Arora





Vitality Hockey Maker of the Year 2018/19 - Annie Thomas & Emma Longbottom





Men’s Senior Performance Player 2018/19 - Barry Middleton





Men’s Emerging Performance Player 2018/19 - Tom Sorsby





Investec Women’s Senior Performance Player 2018/19 - Lily Owsley





Investec Women’s Emerging Performance Player 2018/19 - Miriam Pritchard



Unfortunately Chandra Arora was unable to attend the event but Hollie Pearne-Webb collected his awards and had some amazing words for all the unsung club heroes.



"We are in this position because of all the hard work you guys have done, we've all had them in our own hockey clubs. All the performance squads, both men and women just want to say thank you so much for everything you give to our sport because our sport would not be the same sport it is without you guys."





Hollie Pearn-Webb at the England Hockey Awards night



Event Photographs



England Hockey Board Media release