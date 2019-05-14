Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

England Hockey Awards 2019

Published on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments



On Saturday over 300 people attended the England Hockey Awards 2019. We celebrated the achievements of everyone within our sport and handed out 15 awards in 13 categories.



The winners are:


Notts Sport Club of the Year 2018/19 - London Wayfarers HC


Celixir Coach of the Year 2018/19 - Kathryn Redd


Lifetime Achievement 2018/19 - Miranda Smith


Vitality Rising Star 2018/19 - Helen Windsor & Jeevan Chagger


Investec Women’s Team of the Year 2018/19 - Rugby & East Warwickshire 1st XI


Howden Men’s Team of the Year 2018/19 - Stratford-upon-Avon 1st XI


Official of the Year 2018/19 - Simon Dye


Unsung Club Hero 2018/19 - Chandra Arora


Vitality Hockey Maker of the Year 2018/19 - Annie Thomas & Emma Longbottom


Men’s Senior Performance Player 2018/19 - Barry Middleton


Men’s Emerging Performance Player 2018/19 - Tom Sorsby


Investec Women’s Senior Performance Player 2018/19 - Lily Owsley


Investec Women’s Emerging Performance Player 2018/19  - Miriam Pritchard

Unfortunately Chandra Arora was unable to attend the event but Hollie Pearne-Webb collected his awards and had some amazing words for all the unsung club heroes.

"We are in this position because of all the hard work you guys have done, we've all had them in our own hockey clubs. All the performance squads, both men and women just want to say thank you so much for everything you give to our sport because our sport would not be the same sport it is without you guys."


Hollie Pearn-Webb at the England Hockey Awards night

Event Photographs

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.