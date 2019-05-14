PETALING JAYA: For the first time playoffs will decide the five teams to play in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) which is scheduled to start on June 21.





Currently nine teams have qualified for Division One in the league which will consist of 14 teams. Another ten teams will have to fight it out in the two-legged playoffs, which is scheduled to be held on June 14 and June 16, to earn a berth in Division One. This year there will be no competition under Division Two.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee manager Brian Fernandez said the nine teams that have qualified played in the Division One and Division Two last year.



“For the Division One, we already have nine teams. It was supposed to be 10, but one team pulled out. The original qualifiers were the top-eight finishers in Division One last season. The other were the two finalists from last season’s Division Two,” said Brian.



“So we decided to have a 14-team competition in Division One and we will decide the five places through playoffs.



“The draw for the playoffs will be done during the managers’ meeting on May 25. The teams involved are former Division Two teams plays a few newcomers.



“The reason for having just one division is because we want to emphasise on quality and make sure the matches are neck-and-neck,” said Brian.



The MJHL will begin on June 21 with 14 teams in the fray.



Last year, 30 teams featured in the MJHL with 10 in Division One and 20 in Division Two. SSTMI-Thunderbolt were the Division One champions last year.



The Star of Malaysia