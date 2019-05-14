By John Flack





Departing Belfast Harlequins coach Davy Frazer. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Belfast Harlequins are on the lookout for a new head coach following the resignation of Davy Frazer after four seasons in charge.





Frazer is no longer able to give the commitment the post requires due to a change in work circumstances which means he has to undertake shifts, including nights and weekends.



The south Belfast outfit have been ever-present in the EY Irish Hockey League since beating UCC in a promotion play-off in Frazer’s first term with the club.



He can reflect on more highs than lows although Quins were unable to make the play-offs in their three seasons in the national league, despite signing a trio of Irish internationals, World Cup stars Zoe Wilson and Lizzie Colvin and Gemma Frazer.



Davy said: “Among the highs was getting promoted to the EYIHL in my first year and subsequently staying in the league ever since.”



“Our initial aim when I took over was to finish mid-table in the Ulster Premier League but as the season progressed our aims changed and we targeted the top three.



“The team went above and beyond and cancelled holidays to make sure they were available for the play-off against UCC and it proved worthwhile.



“Reaching the semi-final of the Irish Senior Cup last year was also a special memory after we went to Cork in the quarter finals with just 13 players and pulled off a big shock winning on penalty runs.



“In the semi-final we lost 1-0 to Pegasus and played in front of what was probably one of the biggest-ever crowds at Deramore.



“Then on Boxing Day in the Denman Ulster Shield final against Pegasus, I was very proud of the comeback in the second half. after being 2-0 down at the break only to lose out on penalties.”



Frazer says his only regret lies in the fact that Harlequins were unable to take the next step and win a trophy under his supervision with a largely youthful squad.



He added: “The only low is not having won anything. We finished second in the Premier league, before our promotion and while coming close in the Shield and Irish Cup were good achievements, it is still disappointing not to have a trophy in the cabinet.



“Whilst we have brought in players who can make a big difference, at Harlequins we give our youth a chance. In our squad at the Shield final, for example, there were eight under 18s and huge credit must go to youth coach Roisin Walsh and all the under-age coaches for the work they do.



“I would like to thank all the players for their dedication throughout my time at the club and I wish them all the best for the future.



“Harlequins took a chance on me when Jonny Caren left the job and I hope I have repaid their faith in me.



“I hadn’t planned on stepping down but, due to work, I cannot give my full commitment that the position requires.”



