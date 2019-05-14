

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



The stage is set for the Spanish final playoffs with Real Club de Polo set to face Club de Campo while Atletic Terrassa will meet Club Egara.



Polo reached the final four with two wins over RS Tenis in the quarter-finals, 2-0 and 4-2 as they look to add a third title having already won the cup and the regular season title.



In the first leg, goals from Marc Reyne and Roc Oliva put them in great shape and both scored in the second leg, adding to goals from Alex Reyne and Alex Casasayas for comfortable passage through.



Atletic had reasonably serene progress to the final stages with a 7-3 win in the first leg against FC Barcelona which was followed by a 4-1 success.



It was much closer in the derby between Club Egara and CD Terrassa. Josep Duran and Pere Divorra gave Egara a strong start but Oriol Bach’s goal meant it was reduced to just 2-1 after the first leg and it remained tense through the second tie until Pau Quemada scored a late penalty corner for a 1-0 success.



Club de Campo and Junior FC’s contest was the closest battle of the series with both sides recording wins, the tie eventually decided 7-6 on aggregate.



Junior won the first meeting 4-3 but a late Marc Salles penalty corner proved all important, reducing the gap at the end of the leg.



A day later, John Kinder put Campo ahead before Javi Garcia equalised and Gabriel Dabanch made it 2-1 but the Madrid side finished much stronger with Gonzalo Lasso and Alvaro Iglesias turning things around for a 4-2 win.



Next Saturday sees the semi-finals with the final on Sunday.



Euro Hockey League media release