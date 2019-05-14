



Saint Germain retained the French title and assured themselves a place at the EHL next October in Barcelona as they got the best of CA Montrouge in the elite final.





They did so to the delight of their home crowd who laid on a great occasion at the Saint Ger club which also included a series of youth finals.



The hosts also benefited from the services of Tom Genestet who return after missing the semi-final while Montrouge were without the suspended Timothée Clement, the injured Xavier Esmenjaud, Alexis Desgouillons and Raif Gonessa, the latter injured during the warm-up and replaced at the last minute by Mikail Azak.



Nonetheless, they held up well in the first quarter and had the first chance repelled by Guillaume de Vaucelles. Saint Ger gradually took control, though, and won a couple of corners which were repulsed by David Forrester from top scorer William Jeammot.



The second quarter saw the hosts momentum develop with Kevin Mercurio and Francois Goyet combining beautifully in midfield while Guillaume Deront and Frédéric Verrier also impressed.



That's when Blaise Rogeau, the 48-time French international, came out of the box to deceive the excellent Forrester and gave SGHC the lead with a touch to a Mercurio shot in the 35th minute.



In the second half, Montrouge came out of the blocks with a higher press but they were caught in the 42nd minute when Martin Genestet infiltrated the circle and served up a perfect pass to Blaise Rogeau for 2-0.



Montrouge were on the ropes but they kept fighting and Mathis Clement’s shot kept Saint Ger honest and, with 10 minutes to go, they removed their goalkeeper to try and force a big comeback.



It did not work out, though, with Tom Genestet to the fore and Rogeau got the clinching goal with two minutes to go.



Saint Ger can now look forward to the EHL once again while Montrouge may join them there but it depends on the outcome of the EuroHockey Trophy in Switzerland in June.



Euro Hockey League media release