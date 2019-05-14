

Jonathan Bell, Shane O'Donoghue and Daragh Walsh will aim to keep Ireland's Olympic qualification hopes alive in France



Ireland coach Alexander Cox has selected nine Ulster players in his 18-man squad for the World Series tournament at Le Touquet in France.





The competition will be the first stage in the Olympic qualification process for the Irish men.



Jonathan Bell, Matt Bell, Neal Glassey, Paul Gleghorne, Sean Murray, Michael Robson, John Jackson, Matthew Nelson and Eugene Magee are included.



Ireland need a top-two finish to keep their Olympic hopes alive.



The top two will progress to the final Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo, which take place later this year.



Eight countries are competing in the qualifier in France, with Ireland grouped alongside Egypt, Scotland and Singapore in Pool A with France, Korea, Ukraine and Chile the Pool B hopefuls.



The qualifiers begin in Le Touquet on 15 June.



In the build-up to the tournament, Ireland will face the United States and France in warm-up games.



Cox's side will face the US on 24 and 26 May before taking on France on 4 and 5 June.



There will also be an opening training session that fans can attend at Lisnagarvey on 31 May from 16:00 BST until 17:30.



Ireland men's squad: David Harte, James Carr, Conor Harte, Jonathan Bell, John Jackson, Luke Madeley, Lee Cole, Paul Gleghorne, Shane O'Donoghue, Stephen Cole, Daragh Walsh, Neal Glassey, Matt Bell, Sean Murray, Eugene Magee, Matthew Nelson, Ben Walker, Michael Robson.



BBC Sport