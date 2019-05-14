Ben Somerford







Western Australian forward Trent Mitton has miraculously recovered after being de-gloved barely a fortnight ago to take his place in the Kookaburras’ First Test against India at Perth Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.





Mitton suffered the sickening finger injury in Australia’s 4-3 win over New Zealand in Auckland in the FIH Pro League on Anzac Day, forcing him to return home and miss last weekend’s 2-1 victory in Argentina.



Scans revealed the injury wasn’t as bad as first feared and Kookaburras coach Colin Batch revealed the 28-year-old would play in front of his home crowd on Wednesday.



The two-match Test series between the world number two Kookaburras and world number five India takes place at Perth Hockey Stadium on Wednesday (5pm AEST) and Friday (6:30pm AEST) with Australia preparing for the final stage of the FIH Pro League in June.



“These Tests are a great opportunity for our squad get some match practice and preparation ahead of our European leg of the FIH Pro League in June,” Batch said.



“India are a top opposition so we want to expose our athletes to quality matches as the coaches and selectors continue to assess our group with Tokyo 2020 in mind.”



The two-match Test series will be the Kookaburras’ last matches before they head for Europe to play Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands in the final few rounds of the FIH Pro League regular season.



Australia currently top the FIH Pro League men’s standings and will want to be in the box seat for the finals to be played between the top four in the Netherlands in late June.



India arrived in Perth last week and warmed up for the Tests with a 3-0 win over Australia A on Friday before a 1-1 draw between the teams on Monday.



Tickets for Wednesday and Friday’s Tests are available on the gate, at $10 for adults, $5 for children/concession and free for kids under 10.



The Tests will both be live streamed on Hockey Australia’s official YouTube channel.



Wednesday 15 May 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium

Kookaburras v India – 5pm AWST (Gates open 4pm AWST)



Friday 17 May 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium

Kookaburras v India – 6:30pm AWST (Gates open 4pm AWST)



*Tickets $10 adults, $5 child/concession, free for children under 10



Hockey Australia media release