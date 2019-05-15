Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

UHC Hamburg win German league and a place in EHL Women 2020

Published on Wednesday, 15 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 86
View Comments


©: Koen Suyk / World Sport Pics

UHC Hamburg got the result they needed with something to spare to win the German regular season title, bringing with a place at EHL Women next Easter.



Thet needed just a point to assure their success from their trip to Berliner HC but they took all three as Marie Mavers opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

Jana Teschke got the next from a penalty stroke in the 25th minute before Charlotte Stapenhorst completed the 3-0 win in the 42nd minute.

UHC coach Claas Henkel enjoyed the performance from his side in a well-contested battle: "That was a very nice game in places. BHC defended well and from the beginning, were dangerous.

“We played very diligently from the beginning and got more structured over the course of the game. Overall, a great conclusion."

The Hamburg club will face Club an der Alster in the semi-finals at 11am (CET) while Mannheimer HC take on Dusseldorfer HC in the second meeting at 1pm (CET) on Saturday in Krefeld.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.