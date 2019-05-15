

©: Koen Suyk / World Sport Pics



UHC Hamburg got the result they needed with something to spare to win the German regular season title, bringing with a place at EHL Women next Easter.





Thet needed just a point to assure their success from their trip to Berliner HC but they took all three as Marie Mavers opened the scoring in the 15th minute.



Jana Teschke got the next from a penalty stroke in the 25th minute before Charlotte Stapenhorst completed the 3-0 win in the 42nd minute.



UHC coach Claas Henkel enjoyed the performance from his side in a well-contested battle: "That was a very nice game in places. BHC defended well and from the beginning, were dangerous.



“We played very diligently from the beginning and got more structured over the course of the game. Overall, a great conclusion."



The Hamburg club will face Club an der Alster in the semi-finals at 11am (CET) while Mannheimer HC take on Dusseldorfer HC in the second meeting at 1pm (CET) on Saturday in Krefeld.



Euro Hockey League media release