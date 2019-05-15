

©: World Sport Pics



A Frederique Matla-inspired Den Bosch stormed to the Dutch title, earning their place at next Easter’s EHL Women with a 4-1 win over SCHC.





The result sets up a rematch between the clubs in the playoffs which get under way on Thursday while HC Oranje-Rood and AH&BC Amsterdam meet in the other playoff ties.



Needing a win to stay ahead of Amsterdam, Matla scored in the very first minute but SCHC responded quickly with Caia van Maasakker equalising from a penalty corner, making it 1-1 at half-time.



But Matla went goal crazy in the second half with efforts in the 39th, 55th and 64th minute for a personal tally of four goals and earn her side the league crown.



AH&BC Amsterdam kept the Den Bosch honest by running up a healthy 9-0 win over Groningen with Charlotte Vega scoring a hat trick with Kelly Jonker and Maria Verschoor also netting two each.



Oranje-Rood moved above SCHC into third place thanks to a 2-1 win over Laren courtesy of Donja Zwinkels and Laura Nunnink scoring the goals.



The first leg of the semi-finals take place at 8.30pm (CET) on Thursday with the next leg on Saturday and a final one on Sunday where required.



Euro Hockey League media release