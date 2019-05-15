



WKS Grunwald Poznan succumbed to an amazing comeback from KS Pomorzanin Torun but still ended the week as the Polish regular season champions yet again.





They beat MKS Sroda Wielkopolska on Saturday 7-2 to assure they top the table with Matuesz Hulboj scoring five times in the tie with Dominik Kotulski and Mikołaj Głowacki also on the mark.



It rendered Sunday’s tie against Torun as academic and it proved to be a crazy game. Hulboj scored three times in the first half while Pawel Bratkowski got another as Grunwald built a 4-0 half-time lead.



But Torun produced an amazing comeback to draw the game 4-4 in normal time and then won a bonus poiint from a shoot-out win.



There is one round to go in the regular season for most of the teams but both sides will advance to the final four. Grunwald will meet LKS Rogowo in the semi-final while Torun come up against KS Warta Poznan.



Bratkowski was injured in Sunday's injury meeting which will exclude the captain from next week’s match while Karol Majchrzak also has a muscle strain which puts him in a race against time for the playoffs in two weeks time.



