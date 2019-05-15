

©: Adrian Boehm



Three Rock Rovers won yet another trophy as they beat Lisnagarvey in a national final for the second time in six days as Jody Hosking’s 20th minute goal proved the sole divider in the Irish Senior Cup final.





A week before, they won the EY Champions Trophy 2-0 and this decider at Grange Road was another arm-wrestle with precious little between the sides.



Rovers took the lead when Luke Madeley’s low drag gott a slight touch from Hosking to lift it up into the net and they stayed defensively strong to see out the victory.



It meant Three Rock retained the Irish Senior Cup, adding to their victory in the EY Champions Trophy as well as the National Indoor Trophy along with three regional and indoor and outdoor titles.



It was an emotional day for the club with Madeley, Daragh Walsh and Jamie Carr playing their last games for the club before moving to KHC Leuven in Belgium



Coach Niall Denham is also stepping down following a four-year spell in which his teams won three EY Champions Trophy titles, two Irish Senior Cups, two Neville Cups and two Mills Cups while the club also won three national indoor titles and back-to-back European promotions.



The club paid tribute to the coach - who is a long-time youth coach with Three Rock - on Instagram, saying: “At times like this, it is easy to sit back and revel in the glory. But success never comes easily. This squad is the product of all before it; all the junior and senior coaches of the last 20 years; development committees; and the countless hours and euros that have been spent by friends, families, local companies and more.



“But most importantly it is a product of their own hard work and dedication since joining the club at underage level. Many of this squad have been together since Under-8s.



“They’ve played with each other on every squad from club to regional to international. If they’ve not played together they’ve been coached by each other. But, most notably, they’ve been coached by Niall Denham.



“Niall has been at the forefront of this group’s development since he started his coaching journey at colts level. It is only fitting that he has been at the helm of their greatest successes, helping them come full circle and signing off on the greatest period of success the club has seen, for which he has been building for nearly 20 years.



“Next year, Niall leaves us for new ventures. Along with him, we say goodbye to some of our most exciting young players, Daragh, Jamie and Luke, who we know will bring the same success to their new club Leuven as they have helped to bring to Rovers.



“To the guys, we say good luck and thank you for all that you have done not just this year but every year that you have been involved in Rovers."



Euro Hockey League media release