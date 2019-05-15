

©: Koen Suyk / World Sport Pics



HC Bloemendaal won the Dutch men’s regular season title and a place in EHL Men next season on goal difference ahead of SV Kampong last Sunday.





AH&BC Amsterdam and HGC, meanwhile, claimed the final playoff places available which get underway on Wednesday in their best of three semi-finals.



For Bloemendaal, they beat HGC 4-1 to secure the crown as they got off to a brilliant start thanks to goals from Tim Swaen and Thierry Brinkman in the first 16 minutes.



And they were 4-0 up by half-time with goals from Jasper Brinkman and Floris Wortelboer, meaning they were well clear of Kampong.



The Utrecht side had a strange game at Klein Zwitserland where they built a 5-1 lead by the 42nd minute with Jip Janssen scoring two penalty corners with further goals from Bjorn Kellerman, Philip Meulenbroek and Martijn Havenga.



But KZ got three goals back in the last 16 minutes to give them something of a fight with Kampong holding on 5-4. It left them level on points with Bloemendaal but behind on goal difference.



Amsterdam recorded their sixth win in their last eight fixtures on Sunday with a 3-2 success against Pinoke. Two goals from Mirco Pruijser and one from Billy Bakker did the damage as they built a 3-0 lead and were out of reach despite two late goals.



It has been a fine turnaround for Amsterdam since they lost 8-2 to HGC and meant they stayed clear of Den Bosch and HC Oranje-Rood who drew 2-2 on the final day of the league, missing out on the final four.



Euro Hockey League media release