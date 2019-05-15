

Kayla de Waal was awarded the emerging player of the Indoor IPT



In a fantastic opportunity to develop the pool of indoor hockey players at an international level, the South African Hockey Association has announced the Emerging South Africa Indoor side that will play exhibition matches against Zimbabwe, Botswana and the SPAR South Africa team at the SPAR Indoor Series in Durban from the 28 May – 1 June.





This is the second time an Emerging South Africa squad has been announced, but it will be the first time an emerging squad will play international opponents. It’s a fantastic opportunity to involve more of the players already in the system with a mix of youthful excellence in a squad that highlights the superb depth South African Women’s Indoor Hockey is currently experiencing in the country.



Jess Lardant and Andrea Leader all made international debuts for South Africa over the past month and are included adding superb experience to the Emerging squad. Cloe de Sousa earns her call up on the back of a top goalscoring performance for Southern Gauteng at the IPT, while Nompilo Thenjwayo is also called up after a highly impressive showing for Southern Gauteng Wits at the tournament.



The other players selected for the Emerging South Africa squad all impressed at the Indoor IPT in Pietermaritzburg in February and all of them are 19 years of age or younger, with the impressive Yasmin de Meyer the youngest at a remarkable 15 years of age. Kayla de Waal was awarded the emerging player of the Indoor IPT and her continued development will be exciting to see.



The team will be led by assistant coach for SPAR South Africa in AJ Spieringshoek, who himself will be supported by Brighty Mashaba and Bridget Kee. The team manager will be Nolwazi Nkabinde, who has done a superb job in KZN Hockey.



Convenor of selectors Greg White was impressed by the depth of talent in the upcoming ranks.



“The series offered us a fantastic opportunity to rotate in terms of the greater squad for SPAR South Africa and to test new combinations. Selecting an Emerging squad, who will play International opposition for the first time, gives us the opportunity to also play some new exciting players in a challenging environment. We have put together a team of players in the national pool as well as players who impressed fantastically at the Indoor Hockey IPT. We believe that an opportunity like this will go a long way in developing the depth of indoor hockey in our country. The talent is immense, and I am excited to see the next phase of their progress in Durban!”



The Emerging South Africa squad will play three games against Botswana, two games against Zimbabwe and of course one against SPAR South Africa, in what promises to be an exiting series for fans. All their games will take place at Danville Girls High School in Durban North.



Emerging South Africa Indoor Squad

No, Name, Province



1 Kaylim Bowers, SG Witsies

2 Yasmin de Meyer, KZN Inlands

3 Kayla de Waal, Western Province

4 Cloe de Sousa, Southern Gauteng

5 Cailynn den Bakker, SPAR KZN Raiders

6 Amaarah Hendricks, Western Province

7 Jessica Lardant, SPAR KZN Raiders

8 Andrea Leader, Western Province

9 Nepo Serage (GK), WP Peninsula

10 Charlise Swanepoel (GK), Mpumalanga

11 Kelsey Swanepoel, SPAR KZN Mynahs

12 Nompili Thenjwayo, SG Witsies



Team Staff



AJ Spieringshoek (Head Coach)

Brighty Mashaba (Assistant Coach / Video Analyst)

Bridget Kee (Video Analyst)

Nolwazi Nkabinde (Team Manager)



SA Hockey Association media release