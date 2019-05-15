



New Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Head Coach Graham Shaw has named his first Black Sticks squad. The side has a familiar look to it with all players having taken part in matches in the early stages of the FIH Pro League.





The European leg of the Pro League is essential for the women as they look to push their case to qualify for the finals weekend in the Netherlands from the 27thJune. Black Sticks Captain Stacey Michelsen looks set to become the most capped Black Sticks Women’s player of all time on this tour. Michelsen needs 4 caps to overtake Emily Gaddum in what shapes up to be an incredible record.



Graham Shaw commented on selecting his first squad “It is always difficult to select a national squad as every player trains hard on a daily basis and it is more difficult when you are selecting a squad for five away games after a week’s training together.”



Shaw stated on the upcoming tour “The USA and European tour will be very challenging but we are excited to be spending time together as a group.



The players are really looking forward to going away on tour and facing the demands of International hockey. There are many exciting parts to playing in the FIH Pro League especially playing away in front of big crowds and testing ourselves against the very best in the world.”



The Black Sticks also have an incredibly important focus in the second half of the year as they look to qualify for Tokyo. Shaw said of what is to come “we are looking forward to the second half of the year, where we will be targeting qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.”



Vantage Black Sticks Women USA / European Squad

Name Position Caps Sam Charlton Midfielder 237 Tarryn Davey Midfielder 48 Frances Davies Defender 67 Steph Dickins Defender 18 Ella Gunson Defender 207 Megan Hull Defender 15 Brooke Neal Defender 161 Rose Keddell Midfielder 193 Olivia Merry Striker 216 Stacey Michelsen © Midfielder 271 Alia Jaques Midfielder 7 Grace O’Hanlon Goalkeeper 50 Kirsten Pearce Striker 113 Sally Rutherford Goalkeeper 179 Olivia Shannon Striker 9 Holly Pearson Striker / Midfielder 4 Liz Thompson Defender 183 Amy Robinson Striker 67 Shiloh Gloyn Striker 84

Hockey New Zealand Media release