Graham Shaw names a familiar looking Black Sticks Women’s side for the USA / Europe Pro League Matches
New Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Head Coach Graham Shaw has named his first Black Sticks squad. The side has a familiar look to it with all players having taken part in matches in the early stages of the FIH Pro League.
The European leg of the Pro League is essential for the women as they look to push their case to qualify for the finals weekend in the Netherlands from the 27thJune. Black Sticks Captain Stacey Michelsen looks set to become the most capped Black Sticks Women’s player of all time on this tour. Michelsen needs 4 caps to overtake Emily Gaddum in what shapes up to be an incredible record.
Graham Shaw commented on selecting his first squad “It is always difficult to select a national squad as every player trains hard on a daily basis and it is more difficult when you are selecting a squad for five away games after a week’s training together.”
Shaw stated on the upcoming tour “The USA and European tour will be very challenging but we are excited to be spending time together as a group.
The players are really looking forward to going away on tour and facing the demands of International hockey. There are many exciting parts to playing in the FIH Pro League especially playing away in front of big crowds and testing ourselves against the very best in the world.”
The Black Sticks also have an incredibly important focus in the second half of the year as they look to qualify for Tokyo. Shaw said of what is to come “we are looking forward to the second half of the year, where we will be targeting qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.”
Vantage Black Sticks Women USA / European Squad
|
Name
|
Position
|
Caps
|
Sam Charlton
|
Midfielder
|
237
|
Tarryn Davey
|
Midfielder
|
48
|
Frances Davies
|
Defender
|
67
|
Steph Dickins
|
Defender
|
18
|
Ella Gunson
|
Defender
|
207
|
Megan Hull
|
Defender
|
15
|
Brooke Neal
|
Defender
|
161
|
Rose Keddell
|
Midfielder
|
193
|
Olivia Merry
|
Striker
|
216
|
Stacey Michelsen ©
|
Midfielder
|
271
|
Alia Jaques
|
Midfielder
|
7
|
Grace O’Hanlon
|
Goalkeeper
|
50
|
Kirsten Pearce
|
Striker
|
113
|
Sally Rutherford
|
Goalkeeper
|
179
|
Olivia Shannon
|
Striker
|
9
|
Holly Pearson
|
Striker / Midfielder
|
4
|
Liz Thompson
|
Defender
|
183
|
Amy Robinson
|
Striker
|
67
|
Shiloh Gloyn
|
Striker
|
84
Hockey New Zealand Media release