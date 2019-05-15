Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Graham Shaw names a familiar looking Black Sticks Women’s side for the USA / Europe Pro League Matches

Published on Wednesday, 15 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 115
View Comments



New Vantage Black Sticks Women’s Head Coach Graham Shaw has named his first Black Sticks squad. The side has a familiar look to it with all players having taken part in matches in the early stages of the FIH Pro League.



The European leg of the Pro League is essential for the women as they look to push their case to qualify for the finals weekend in the Netherlands from the 27thJune. Black Sticks Captain Stacey Michelsen looks set to become the most capped Black Sticks Women’s player of all time on this tour. Michelsen needs 4 caps to overtake Emily Gaddum in what shapes up to be an incredible record.

Graham Shaw commented on selecting his first squad “It is always difficult to select a national squad as every player trains hard on a daily basis and it is more difficult when you are selecting a squad for five away games after a week’s training together.”

Shaw stated on the upcoming tour “The USA and European tour will be very challenging but we are excited to be spending time together as a group. 

The players are really looking forward to going away on tour and facing the demands of International hockey. There are many exciting parts to playing in the FIH Pro League especially playing away in front of big crowds and testing ourselves against the very best in the world.”

The Black Sticks also have an incredibly important focus in the second half of the year as they look to qualify for Tokyo. Shaw said of what is to come “we are looking forward to the second half of the year, where we will be targeting qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.”

Vantage Black Sticks Women USA / European Squad

Name

Position

Caps

Sam Charlton

Midfielder

237

Tarryn Davey

Midfielder

48

Frances Davies

Defender

67

Steph Dickins

Defender

18

Ella Gunson

Defender

207

Megan Hull

Defender

15

Brooke Neal

Defender

161

Rose Keddell

Midfielder

193

Olivia Merry

Striker

216

Stacey Michelsen ©

Midfielder

271

Alia Jaques

Midfielder

7

Grace O’Hanlon

Goalkeeper

50

Kirsten Pearce

Striker

113

Sally Rutherford

Goalkeeper

179

Olivia Shannon

Striker

9

Holly Pearson

Striker / Midfielder

4

Liz Thompson

Defender

183

Amy Robinson

Striker

67

Shiloh Gloyn

Striker

84

Hockey New Zealand Media release

