By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Indian playing hockey with Australia invariably meant losing to Australia. To date out of 124 matches, India has mustered only 24 wins. In 7 test series India won once only in 2014, when Australia have fielded rookies for exposure. However in last outing in Breda Champions Trophy final (July 2018), India played well as Indian have obtained 10 goal shots compared 6 by Aussies. Ultimately matches ended 1-1 drawn and in shoot out Kookaburras won by 3-1. Here are statistical highlights of India- Australia in test series:

S.No. Year Venue MP W D L GF GA Result 1 1983 Abroad 4 2 0 2 7 5 Drawn 2 1991 Abroad 2 0 1 1 2 8 Lost 3 1994 Abroad 5 0 1 4 3 12 Lost 4 1996 Home 3 0 0 3 7 13 Lost 5 2014 Abroad 4 3 0 1 6 6 Won 6 2015 Home 3 1 1 1 6 6 Drawn* 7 2016 Abroad 2 1 0 1 6 6 Drawn 7 Total A-5,H-2 23 7 3 13 37 56 W-1,D-2,L-4

*Drawn series decided by shoot out, in which Australia won 3-2.



