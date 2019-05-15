Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Stats Speak: India won once only in 7 test series played so far

Published on Wednesday, 15 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 147
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Indian playing hockey with Australia invariably meant losing to Australia. To date out of 124 matches, India has mustered only 24 wins. In 7 test series India won once only in 2014, when Australia have fielded rookies for exposure. However in last outing in Breda Champions Trophy final (July 2018), India played well as Indian have obtained 10 goal shots compared 6 by Aussies. Ultimately matches ended 1-1 drawn and in shoot out Kookaburras won  by 3-1.  Here are statistical highlights of India- Australia in test series:

 

S.No.

Year

Venue

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Result

1

1983

Abroad

4

2

0

2

7

5

Drawn

2

1991

Abroad

2

0

1

1

2

8

Lost

3

1994

Abroad

5

0

1

4

3

12

Lost

4

1996

Home

3

0

0

3

7

13

Lost

5

2014

Abroad

4

3

0

1

6

6

Won

6

2015

Home

3

1

1

1

6

6

Drawn*

7

2016

Abroad

2

1

0

1

6

6

Drawn

7

Total

A-5,H-2

23

7

3

13

37

56

W-1,D-2,L-4

 *Drawn series decided by shoot out, in which Australia won 3-2.

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.