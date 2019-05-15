Stats Speak: India won once only in 7 test series played so far
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Indian playing hockey with Australia invariably meant losing to Australia. To date out of 124 matches, India has mustered only 24 wins. In 7 test series India won once only in 2014, when Australia have fielded rookies for exposure. However in last outing in Breda Champions Trophy final (July 2018), India played well as Indian have obtained 10 goal shots compared 6 by Aussies. Ultimately matches ended 1-1 drawn and in shoot out Kookaburras won by 3-1. Here are statistical highlights of India- Australia in test series:
|
S.No.
|
Year
|
Venue
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Result
|
1
|
1983
|
Abroad
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
5
|
Drawn
|
2
|
1991
|
Abroad
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
Lost
|
3
|
1994
|
Abroad
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
12
|
Lost
|
4
|
1996
|
Home
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
7
|
13
|
Lost
|
5
|
2014
|
Abroad
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
6
|
Won
|
6
|
2015
|
Home
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
6
|
Drawn*
|
7
|
2016
|
Abroad
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
6
|
Drawn
|
7
|
Total
|
A-5,H-2
|
23
|
7
|
3
|
13
|
37
|
56
|
W-1,D-2,L-4
*Drawn series decided by shoot out, in which Australia won 3-2.
