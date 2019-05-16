



The South African Hockey Association have today congratulated Peter Wright and Michelle Joubert on their selection to the FIH Pro Series Grand Final Series





With about 50 days to go until the start of the finale of the League, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has appointed the Officials (Umpires, Umpires Managers and Match Managers/Judges) who will be involved at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) next month (27-30 June). South Africa's Peter Wright is one of the five umpires selected for the men while Michelle Joubert is one of the five umpires selected for the Women.



Although the South Africans teams have not competed in the 2019 FIH Pro League, the umpiring teams and technical officials have continued to wave the South African Flag with pride. Wright, Joubert, Sean Rapaport, Annelize Rostron, Marelize de Klerk, Clive McMurray and Marie van Rensburg have all been called on at different times throughout the tournament with great success. It will also come as no surprise to hockey lovers in South Africa as Joubert has continued to perform at a high level after umpiring the 2016 Olympic Games final, while Wright has risen to the top of the game in recent years.



Wright earned the Golden Whistle Award (100 tests) last year, becoming the third South African Man to receive it after his brother John in 2006 and Deon Nel in 2015. Michelle Joubert herself earned the golden whistle award in 2015 joining Marelize de Klerk (2004) as the two South African Women to have earned the award.



SA Hockey CEO Marissa Langeni congratulated both on their selections.



"We are incredibly proud of the high standard of umpires we produce in this country and the continued performance of Peter and Michelle on the international stage. They are both consumate umpires with a fantastic quality and role models in our umpiring community. We wish them well for the FIH Pro League Grand Final series, we know they will do the country proud!"



SA Hockey Association media release