



In anticipation of the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming FIH Pro League match, here is a scouting report you’ll want to review before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Saturday, May 18, 2019



Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



Location: Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster, Pa.



Live Stream: Don't miss a second of the FIH Pro League action and watch the USWNT takes on China this Saturday. The FIH has signed a four-year media rights agreement with Bleacher Report Live for the territories of Canada and the United States. Bleacher Report Live is operated by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia. The platform, which is Turner’s live sports streaming service, will be the primary destination for all fans to watch FIH Pro League matches.



FIH Pro League single games are available paid per view for $2.99 per match or $19.99 for the FIH Pro League 2019 Season Pass (all matches). Click here for the FIH Pro League live stream landing page.



Opponent: China



FIH World Ranking: 10



Head to Head: The last time USA and China went head to head was in the 7th/8th place game of the 2017 Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final in Auckland, New Zealand. A true battle, tied after the first quarter, the remaining saw a variation of goals produced from both sides as USA tallied five more to China’s three as the red, white and blue came out on top 6-4.



Prior to that these two teams met at the 2015 Hawke’s Bay Cup where China came out the victors.

Head to Head

4 Previous Matches

0 Draws 2 Won 2 13 Total Goals 8

What You Need to Know: Following a difﬁcult Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 where they failed to get out of their pool and subsequently ﬁnished last (16th) in the standings, 2002 Champions Trophy winners China produced some good performances at the Asian Games in Jakarta, claiming the bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over Korea. Gu Bingfeng – who ﬁnished as the competition's top scorer with 13 goals – and Song Xiaoming were on target to ensure that the tenure of Head Coach Jamilon Mülders ended on a high note. The team was then lucky enough to compete at the Wanglibao Hockey Champions Trophy - at Changzhou’s Wujin Hockey Stadium, China’s home venue for the FIH Pro League – where they ﬁnished fourth. Yi Jiao was a particularly impressive performer at that event and also throughout the year, with the 24-year-old shot-stopper earning a nomination for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year for 2018 in the process.



Recap of China's Previous Game: China recorded their third FIH Pro League victory on the road, getting the better of hosts Great Britain at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



All of the goals came in the third quarter of the match, with Great Britain’s Giselle Ansley netting a penalty corner to cancel out Ou Zixia’s deflected opener before Peng Yang scored what proved to be the winner with a superb penalty corner deflection in the 44th minute.



There were chances for both sides in two very even opening two quarters, but neither side could make the most of their opportunities. No. 2 Great Britain- who claimed a bonus point in the reverse fixture in Changzhou thanks to a shootout victory - largely dominated the second quarter, but No. 10 China were organized in defense and soak up the pressure throughout.



The game burst into life in the third quarter, with Great Britain’s Tessa Howard stinging the hands of China goalkeeper Ye Jiao in the opening seconds of a frenetic period. China took the lead rather fortuitously when Ou Zixia’s attempted pass from the right was kicked into her own net by the back-tracking Anna Toman, but Giselle Ansley soon leveled with a low penalty corner effort that clipped the pads of Ye before finding the bottom right corner. China restored their lead before the end of the period, with Peng Yang scoring a brilliant penalty corner deflection to give the visitors a lead going into the final period.



Great Britain put the visitors under great pressure in the fourth quarter but could not get the breakthrough, with China’s defense showing full commitment to claim all three points from the contest.



China's Roster: Click Here



USFHA media release