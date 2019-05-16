

Great Britain's Susannah Townsend



Great Britain’s squads for this weekend's games with Argentina and Belgium have been announced.





There are 20 players selected for Danny Kerry’s men's side, with women's coach Mark Hager naming 21 for this weekend’s FIH Pro League matches in London.



Rio 2016 gold medallist Susannah Townsend will make her first appearance in six months after being included in an international squad for the first time since sustaining an injury at the 2018 Champions Trophy in November, whilst 18-year-old Izzy Petter could make her international debut.



Jo Hunter, Sabbie Heesh and Wales’ Sarah Jones have also come into the squad with Alex Malzer and Scotland’s Nicki Cochrane dropping out.



Grace Balsdon, who scored against Argentina earlier in the FIH Pro League, is one appearance away from reaching 50 international caps and could hit the milestone over the weekend.



For the men's team, there could also be an international debut for 22-year-old Tom Sorsby who comes into an FIH Pro League squad for the first time. Liam Ansell and Rhys Smith have also been named in the squad whilst Luke Taylor misses out.



Women’s squad:

Giselle Ansley (Surbiton) (ENG)

Grace Balsdon (Canterbury) (ENG)

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham) (SCO)

Emily Defroand (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sarah Evans (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Tess Howard (Durham University) (ENG)

Jo Hunter (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sarah Jones (Holcombe) (WAL)

Hannah Martin (Surbiton) (ENG)

Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham) (ENG)

Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton) (ENG) (C)

Izzy Petter (Surbiton) (ENG)

Suzy Petty (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ellie Rayer (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster) (SCO)

Erica Sanders (Surbiton) (ENG)

Amy Tennant (Reading) (ENG) (GK)

Anna Toman (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Susannah Townsend (Canterbury) (ENG)

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) (ENG)





Danny Kerry



Men’s squad:

Liam Ansell (East Grinstead) (ENG)

David Ames (Holcombe) (ENG)

Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster) (ENG)

David Condon (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Brendan Creed (Surbiton) (ENG)

Adam Dixon (Beeston) (ENG) (C)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton) (SCO)

James Gall (Surbiton) (ENG)

Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster) (ENG)

George Pinner (Holcombe) (ENG) (GK)

Phil Roper (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Rhys Smith (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Tom Sorsby (Surbiton) (ENG)

Zach Wallace (Surbiton) (ENG)

Jack Waller (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Sam Ward (Old Georgians) (ENG)

Ollie Willars (Beeston) (ENG)



Saturday 18 May:

Great Britain women vs Argentina 1pm

Great Britain men vs Argentina 3pm



Sun 19 May

Great Britain women vs Belgium 1pm

Great Britain men vs Belgium 3pm



All four games are at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



Great Britain Hockey media release