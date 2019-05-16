Ben Somerford







Kookaburras co-captain Aran Zalewski admits Wednesday’s 4-0 score line over India flattered the home side and they’ll need to improve for Friday’s second Test match at Perth Hockey Stadium.





Braces from Blake Govers and Jeremy Hayward sealed Wednesday’s win over world number five India, although two of those goals came in the final few minutes once India had aggressively replaced their goalkeeper with an outfield player.



India had their chances throughout the contest with Australia goalkeeper Johan Durst, in his second international appearance, proving one of the best sides best afield.



The two nations meet again at 6:30pm AWST on Friday night at the Perth Hockey Stadium, with Zalewski hoping for an improved display.



“It was 2-0 for most of the game and we gave away enough opportunities for India to score,” Zalewski said.



“They took off their goalkeeper at the end which backfired a bit as we put in two without a goalie. Four-nil was flattering.”



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch is likely to opt to rotate his squad for the second Test on Friday.



Zalewski added: “Obviously our main focus at the moment is the FIH Pro League but having these Tests against India is great for us.



“We head to Europe on the June 4, so to have these top-up games are great additions to our calendar.



“It gives an opportunity to our whole squad to get some quality matches against India.”



The two-match Test series will be the Kookaburras’ last matches before they head for Europe to play Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands in the final few rounds of the FIH Pro League regular season.



Australia currently top the FIH Pro League men’s standings and will want to be in the box seat for the finals to be played between the top four in the Netherlands in late June.



Tickets for Friday’s Tests are available on the gate, at $10 for adults, $5 for children/concession and free for kids under 10.



The Test will be live streamed on Hockey Australia’s official YouTube channel.



Friday 17 May 2019 – Perth Hockey Stadium

Kookaburras v India – 6:30pm AWST (Gates open 4pm AWST)



*Tickets $10 adults, $5 child/concession, free for children under 10



Hockey Australia media release