By Ijaz Chaudhry







When one thinks of sports books, it is the biographies, coverage of some event, record books, coaching manuals, etc. Sports Novels (fiction) are uncommon.





American sports such as baseball, ice hockey, American football, basketball lead in this genre. Cricket novels have been penned down since Victorian days.



However, in hockey they are almost unheard of. I have vague memories of a book titled ‘Hockey Term at Trebizon Boarding School’ a novel written for school girls.



But recently, I read a wonderful hockey novel ‘No Number Nine’ penned down by the British author F.J.Campbell.



It is the story of the English girl Pip Mitchell. Born in a hockey environment; both her parents professional hockey coaches, Pip herself played for England under 16s. Her only sibling Holly, a hockey Olympian, meant everything to her and the sisters also shared the room. Holly had married an Australian hockey Olympian Troy Costa who she met at a tournament. He had moved to England, getting a player cum coach job.



The story takes a turn when Holly died after being hit by a ball during a match. Pip unwantedly fell in love with Troy who had stayed in their house after his wife’s death. But he had to move back to Australia after his contract had been terminated.



Pip, now haunted by sister’s memories and needing money to rejoin Troy in Australia, lands a job of an au pair in Germany.



To erase memories of her late sister, she wanted to be away from the hockey environment at least for some time. To her ultimate surprise, the two boys, she had to look after, regularly played hockey at the club owned by their rich family. If that wasn’t enough, the kids’ two elder brothers were the current members of the German national team.



All sorts of characters at the club house in the small German town bring a lot of spice. There is also mention of Pakistani and Indian players who play for the club.



The elder brothers’ Leo and Bill’s engagements with the German national team take the reader to the actual venues of mega events such as the Champions Trophy editions of that period i.e. 1995- 2000.



Some big stars including Pakistan’s Sohail Abbas, ‘he’s a killer drag flick that’ll take your head off’ and renowned coaches of international hockey of the era are mentioned.



Pip gets involved with Leo, one of the brothers, but they put it on hold for three months i.e. after the 2000 Olympics. The mother of the brothers disliked Pip and wanted to sack her.



Till before the 2000 Olympics, Pip had not told Leo and Billy that she knew Troy, the star Australian player, her late sister’s husband.



The Sydney Olympics bring a climax.



Here, Pip’s acquaintances had converged from Great Britain, Germany and Australia including her late sister’s husband Troy. Watching Leo play against Pakistan and other sides, Pip has the same feelings she experienced when her late sister was in action on the ground, ‘she was in serious danger of having a panic attack at the thought of a ball from Abbas’ stick taking the head off Leo’.



She also meets Troy after a long time. Here, one comes to know why the book is named, ‘No Number Nine’. Nine was the Great Britain shirt number of Pip’s late sister. Before their match against Australia, in an emotional televised ceremony, the Great Britain team announces to retire the Number Nine shirt.



Match between Germany (with brothers Leo and Billy) against Troy Costa’s Australia is covered in a sensational manner. More than that, the complex relationship off the field between the two Germans, the Australian Costa and the British Pip becomes a media item.



The book keeps you engaged through out with twists and dramas. Scribe’s wife has very little interest in sports but is an avid fiction reader. She remarked ‘a remarkable story told beautifully’.



Book is not only a gift for hockey lovers and sports biffs but also for those who are always looking for good fiction. It provides an excellent script for a movie.



FJ.Campbell is a hockey player who writes fiction. Her other published novel, ‘The Islanders’ is about young adults at a boarding school. ‘Enjoy the Silence’ and ‘The Wanderers’ will be coming soon.



No Number Nine is available in paperback or Kindle from Amazon.com here



Or Amazon.co.uk here



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



