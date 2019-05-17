



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday announced the composition of its commissions for 2019. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) was delighted to learn that EB members Marijke Fleuren and Tayyab Ikram have been re-appointed as IOC Commission members.





The President of the European Hockey Federation will continue her mission within the IOC Women in Sport Commission while the CEO of the Asian Hockey Federation has been promoted to the IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission.



Reacting to her re-appointment, Marijke Fleuren said: “It is a great honour for me to be reappointed again in the ‘Women in Sport’ Commission. It is a privilege to be part of a body that really works very hard and at the same time gives such energy! Within FIH, we will also start with a ‘Women in Sport’ committee. To continue and extend our #EquallyAmazing strategy!”.



Tayyab Ikram stated: “It is a great honour for me to serve in one of the major IOC Commissions, which has a huge value for sport and athletes. It is an important responsibility. This Commission does a lot for the welfare of athletes and the development of sport in all countries. My goal will be to help my sport of hockey but also all athletes, no matter which sport they belong to.”



A long-time representative of hockey within the Olympic movement, the President of the Fiji Hockey Association Dr. Robin E. Mitchell was also re-appointed. His IOC roles include Executive Board member, Co-Chair of the Medical and Scientific Commission, Interim Chair of the Olympic Solidarity Commission, Member of the Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission and of the Members Election Commission. He is also the Acting President of ANOC.







Furthermore, former German national hockey team Moritz Fürste, who won Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012, has been appointed as a member of the Sport and Active Society Commission of the IOC. The World Player of the Year in 2012 said: “I´m very happy and motivated to start working within the IOC as I am personally a believer and I still think only sport and music can reach all the people over the world in the same emotional way. Those core elements need to be in the middle of the communication again.”







Commenting on these appointments and re-appointments of members of the global hockey family, FIH President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra stated: “In my personal name and on behalf of FIH, I would like to extend my congratulations to all of them and wish them all the very best in their IOC missions. They shall play an important role for the development of hockey in particular and sport in general.”



The composition of the IOC Commissions is marked by further growth in the female membership and a significant increase in young change-makers’ participation.



With 45.4 per cent of the positions across its 27 commissions now occupied by women – a historic high – the IOC continues its advance towards gender equality. Since 2013, as a result of Olympic Agenda 2020, female participation in the IOC commissions has more than doubled. In addition, three more IOC commissions are now chaired by women. Furthermore, IOC President Thomas Bach has increased the positions held by Young Change-Makers across the IOC commissions, from 7 in 2018 to 16 in 2019.



