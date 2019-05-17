

PAHF President Alberrto "Coco" Budeisky in Cuba



La Habana. - «THIS has been a productive meeting. Talking with the top Cuban sports leaders has been very fruitful, "Alberto" Coco "Budeisky, president of the Pan American Hockey Federation, told JIT today.





The Argentinean spoke for an hour with the head of the Inder, Osvaldo Vento Montiller, and the Cuban Olympic Committee Roberto León Richards.



"It has been an honor to exchange with them, updated our sport and common interests to carry forward beneficial projects," he said at the Coliseum of the capital's Sports City.



"You have a first world court that only needs artificial lights to develop international events here," he said, referring to the one located at the Antonio Maceo National Hockey School, located in Santiago de Las Vegas, at Boyeros district.



"In addition, the opening of the Ciego de Ávila is near, which will give greater strength to the sport in the country," he said.



«Cubans have the DNA and not only for our sport. You also have a sports organization that support the development of athletes, "he said.



For his part, Vento Montiller, who has just returned from Lima, host of the Pan American Games in July and August, commented to the visitor about his tour of the facilities of the event and especially the stadium where hockey will be played.



"The pitch is identical to the one in Santiago de Las Vegas. Our teams have been prepared to play a good role in Lima, "he said.



He also updated the meeting he held in Lima with Neven Ilic, head of Panam Sports; and with the highest authorities of the Peruvian Sports Institute (IPD), led by Sebastián Suito López, who was accompanied by the president of the Organizing Committee of Lima 2019, Carlos Neuhaus.



"The possibility of holding preparation camps in Cuba was one of the topics we discussed. Hockey could be included in that program, "said the minister.



He also invited him to participate in the VIII International Convention of Physical Activity and Sports (AFIDE 2019), which will be held at the Palacio de Convenciones from 11th to 15th of November.



León Richards confirmed to the visitor the interest of working together in pursuit of the sporting progress of the region and especially of hockey.



Participated in the meeting Martha Lidia Ruiz, Director of International Relations of the Inder; Alex Hernández Gómez, President of the Cuban Federation; and Dauly Noriega, National Commissioner.



Budeisky concludes his visit this Sunday.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release