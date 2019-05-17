Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Malaysian King recognised for contributions to hockey in M'sia, international stage

Published on Friday, 17 May 2019
KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Mustain Billah was presented with the inaugural President's Award by International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra during a ceremony held at Istana Negara on Wednesday (May 15).



The award was in recognition of His Majesty's involvement in hockey in Malaysia and internationally.

His Majesty was gratified to receive the accolade from the governing body of international hockey.

A former president of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) and subsequently the president of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), he was elected into the FIH Executive Board with the highest number of votes in 2012.

He has contributed extensively to the development of hockey in the country and within Asia, with a steadfast focus on junior development and events.

