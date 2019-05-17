Nicholas Boyack





Black Sticks player Stephen Jenness, left, was the supreme winner at Hutt Valley Sports Awards. JAN KRUGER/GETTY IMAGES



Wainuiomata was the big winner at this year's Hutt Valley Sports Awards.





Field hockey player Stephen Jenness became the first ever two-time supreme award winner, having also won in 2014.



A member of the Black Sticks that won silver at the Commonwealth Games, Jenness was unable to attend the evening awards as he lives Belgium, where he plays professionally.



https://resources.stuff.co.nz/content/dam/images/1/v/5/n/b/x/image.related.StuffLandscapeSixteenByNine.1240x700.1v4v4t.png/1558065397466.jpg

Hutt Valley Sports Awards chairman Ken Laban and rugby league legend Johnny Lomax. ANDREW TURNER



He sent a video message saying he was "proud to have come from the Hutt" and thanking his club side, the Hutt Hockey Club.



While Jenness was the big winner, it was rugby league legend Johnny Lomax that stole the limelight.





League legend Johnny Lomax has been inducted as a Hutt Valley Sporting Legend. ANDREW TURNER



Lomax, who rose to fame as a member of the Wainuiomata Lions side that won two national club rugby league titles in the 1990s, was inducted as a Hutt Valley Legend.



Former All Black Piri Weepu, a ball boy for the Lions during their glory years, introduced Lomax.



He told the crowd of 1300, he grew up wanting to play league for New Zealand and the "mighty" Wainuiomata Lions just like Lomax.



Speaker of the House, and Wainuiomata resident, Trevor Mallard wrote the citation for Lomax noting he represented everything that was "good" about Wainuiomata and its sportspeople.





Johnny Lomax puts in a high tackle for Wainuiomata in the 1990 Lion Red Cup. SUPPLIED



"He is well known as a hard, uncompromising prop with the ball-handling skills that inside backs would be proud of."



He praised Lomax as a pioneer in moving from New Zealand and forging a successful league career in Australia.



It was his career in New Zealand, however, that impressed Mallard the most.



"He was easily the best player in the team and helped change the attitude of those who ran the game in this country.



He made it obvious there was significant talent south of the Bombay Hills. What made it particularly special was that Johnny's brothers Arnold, David and Tony were all part of those teams."



Lomax, who now lives in Australia and is a prominent unionist, downplayed his achievements noting he was lucky to have played in a team that overflowed with talent.



The night also had a touch of sadness with the death of Hutt Valley softball stalwart Dave Sorenson and rugby and cricket identity, Roy Hewson.



FULL LIST OF WINNERS



* Sportswoman of the Year: Jackie Patea-Fereti

* Sportsman of the Year: Stephen Jenness

* Team of the Year: Lochiel Marching

* Coach of the Year: Benson Taylor Wolf

* Administrator/Volunteer of the Year: Karen Wallace

* Young Sportsman of the Year: Sage Shaw-Tait

* Young Volunteer of the Year: Jonathan Bailey

* Disabled Special Athlete of the Year: Peter Horne

* Young Sportswoman of the Year: Maya Hahn

* Official of the Year: Gareth Fowler

* Supreme winner: Stephen Jenness



Stuff