

PHOTO COURTESY: ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation is busy appointing new people on new posts or appointing old faces on new posts everyday, while country’s hockey team has now been kicked out of even the qualifiers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





The International Hockey Federation, in a recent unveiling, did not include Pakistan in the pre-qualifying round for the Olympics.



The event will kick-off on June 15 in France and has low-ranked teams such as Ireland, Egypt, Scotland, Singapore, France, South Korea, Ukraine and Chilli even, but not Pakistan.



According to sources, Pakistan in being reprimanded for not participating in the Pro Hockey League.



The PHF, which is already facing a financial crisis, also has to pay nearly Rs45 million as a penalty for pulling out of the League’s matches.



